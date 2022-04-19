Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
mcdonalds waffle fries

McDonald's in Toronto just got waffle fries

McDonald's waffle fries are now available in Toronto, and the reactions to the grid-shaped tater side are overwhelmingly positive.

The TikTok-obsessed have been saying "I want waffle fries" for a while now, but what they didn't know is that Mickey D's may have been listening.

The fries launched at locations in Toronto on April 19 after the chain had been teasing them.

One Twitter user remarked that the drop is coming just in time for 420.

Someone else noted how lucky we are to get the waffle fries as Canadians, on top of all the other great stuff we already have.

People are calling the menu addition "incredible" and "interesting."

If you're wondering about how the waffle fries are from McDonald's, it's obviously going to end up being a matter of preference, but they're no signature skinny McDonald's fries.

Of course, it'll never make up for how we pine for McPizza, but hey, why stop the chain from trying out various items to win our hearts.

