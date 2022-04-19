McDonald's in Toronto just got waffle fries

McDonald's waffle fries are now available in Toronto, and the reactions to the grid-shaped tater side are overwhelmingly positive.

The TikTok-obsessed have been saying "I want waffle fries" for a while now, but what they didn't know is that Mickey D's may have been listening.

The fries launched at locations in Toronto on April 19 after the chain had been teasing them.

Babes we got waffle fries at #McDonalds AND it’s 4/20 tomorrow?! God let me be better already 😖 — Happyzone (@HappyZoneFitnes) April 19, 2022

One Twitter user remarked that the drop is coming just in time for 420.

You guys have Healthcare, Ryan Reynolds AND McDonalds waffle fries?!? — Kurt S. (@mysecre71559002) April 19, 2022

Someone else noted how lucky we are to get the waffle fries as Canadians, on top of all the other great stuff we already have.

wtf mcdonalds has waffle fries now???? incredible — earnest & tidy duck (@wararauna) April 18, 2022

People are calling the menu addition "incredible" and "interesting."

Was excited to get some but they are not good. Not cooked enough (should be crispy), and not much flavor. — SunnyD (@SunshinesDad) April 19, 2022

If you're wondering about how the waffle fries are from McDonald's, it's obviously going to end up being a matter of preference, but they're no signature skinny McDonald's fries.

What about McPizza? — foosguy (@foosguy) April 18, 2022

Of course, it'll never make up for how we pine for McPizza, but hey, why stop the chain from trying out various items to win our hearts.