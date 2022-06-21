People are freaking out after Cineplex adds new fee for online purchases

At a time when movie theatres are already struggling to get film fans off their couches and into seats, many are bewildered by Cineplex's latest decision to add a new booking fee for anyone purchasing tickets online.

The company announced this week that it would be introducing a new $1.50 booking fee for all tickets purchased through its mobile app and website, according to a report from the Canadian Press, with the company saying it needs "to further invest and evolve [its] digital infrastructure."

I'm tired of nearly every business charging for random shit. The latest is Cineplex charging a booking fee. $1.50 per ticket. — Adam Patterson 🇨🇦 (@adampatterson) June 16, 2022

The new fee won't apply to tickets bought in-person at the box office, ticket kiosks, or concession stands, nor will it apply to CineClub subscribers. Members of the Scene Plus rewards program will meanwhile have their fee reduced to $1 per ticket.

Raising the prices and punishing ur customers after already almost going bankrupt will bring em back for sure 🤡 @CineplexMovies — Seven30Stacka (@Seven30Stacka) June 21, 2022

Shortly after the announcement began circulating online, social media exploded with complaints and eye rolls from Canadians who are straight-up confused by the news.

This makes very little sense @CineplexMovies I can’t think of a comparable business where in-person booking is cheaper than pre-paying online. Optics-wise a $1 increase across the board would have been more palatable. — Kirk Kolas (@kirkkolas) June 21, 2022

Many are saying that paperless, online purchases should technically be less expensive than buying in-person, not the other way around.

Fuck right off @CineplexMovies. You’ve made the movie-going experience so unpleasant & unaffordable. You make it difficult for indie theatres to thrive. You treat your employees like shit. On top of it all, you don’t even play anything worth seeing anymore.https://t.co/FLGsUASjXT — Danita (@danitasteinberg) June 21, 2022

And others are highlighting the fact that going to the movie theatre is already unaffordable for many, especially as inflation has drastically increased the overall cost of living lately.

@CineplexMovies so that new fee you're charging for no reason while inflation continues to beat down the middle class? You might as well just tell us to fuck off to our faces. — Some Guy (@Bitraiser) June 21, 2022

Some are also wondering why film-goers are being punished for choosing the more environmentally friendly option.

@CineplexMovies decides to make it cheaper for people to buy paper tickets which people will just throw in the garbage after the show anyway. — Jason (@FreeRangers) June 21, 2022

And many are saying the move is yet another reason to stick to streaming, which is the opposite of what Cineplex needs to recoup their pandemic losses.

@CineplexMovies why would you introduce a booking fee for online booking? If I want to see a movie I have to go and buy and ticket in advace and then go again to watch the movie? This is another reason not to go to the movies. #greed — Sal Baker (@SalBaker07) June 21, 2022

Some people are also pointing out how frustrating it is that Cineplex has a monopoly on cinema in Canada, making it challenging for indie theatres to survive.

.@CineplexMovies is also now charging tax separately from price of a ticket (it used to be included). Buying online should be convenient and less expensive then purchasing in person. This monopoly on cinema in Canada sucks. https://t.co/ytCVssMIAx — Sebastian (@SebIsAway) June 21, 2022

And some are also pointing out how expensive tickets and snacks already are, making the new fee seem all the more excessive.

Because $30 for popcorn and a drink wasn’t enough @CineplexMovies https://t.co/pN0X3Qi8G2 — Dan Acosta ⚜️ (@dannyacosta24) June 21, 2022

With movie theatres already struggling to stay afloat in Canada, it's a wonder why Cineplex would want to give film lovers yet another reason to stay home and watch Netflix.