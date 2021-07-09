Cineplex announces its reopening movie theatres across Ontario

Cineplex is opening movie theatres in Ontario after over a year of being closed due to the ongoing lockdowns in the province.

Cineplex has announced that their Ontario theatres will be reopening on Friday, July 16th. It's the same day the province is scheduled to move into Step 3 of the reopening framework.

The theatres will open with enhanced safety and cleaning measures and a 50% capacity to a maximum of 1,000 guests per building.

The theatres will be opening with a bang, showing some of the most anticipated movies of the year including Black Widow, F9 The Fast Saga and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Both The Rec Room and Playdium, each owned by Cineplex, will be reopening as well with 1,000 person limits indoors and 75% capacity on patios.

“Our team has been waiting for this day and are thrilled that next week we will finally be able to reopen our doors in Ontario,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex via press release.

“We can now enjoy movies the way that they’re meant to be seen, with Cineplex providing the escape of the big screen and big sound that we have all been missing for so long.”

In total, Cineplex has 68 theatres and five entertainment venues across Ontario, meaning that next week could mark a whole lot of new options for people who find themselves looking for something to do.