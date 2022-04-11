Action-packed scenes unfold as a new Batman series begins shooting in Toronto
A motorcade of police vehicles speeding through the city over the weekend was no cause for concern, as it was just a coordinated film shoot for the latest major production to use Toronto as a backdrop.
Prop vehicles with black and white Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) livery offered up a hint to passersby that the staged commotion was for a film shoot set within the Batman universe, crews now filming the pilot episode of the CW's latest DC Comics-based television series, Gotham Knights.
The show takes place in the aftermath of the murder of Batman/Bruce Wayne, and follows the journey of his adopted son.
The CW's Gotham Knights pilot starts filming in Toronto.— YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) April 11, 2022
With #Supernatural's Misha Collins as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. @MishaCollins. https://t.co/TBzWG2xjOX
Its titular Gotham City has been depicted every which way over the years, from the nightmarish comic book-inspired Tim Burton films to the obviously Chicago-like Gotham of the later Christopher Nolan series.
Toronto stood in for Gotham once before in the unbelievably disappointing 2016 box office bomb, Suicide Squad. Despite a lousy showing last time, Toronto has once again been cast as the fictional city for Gotham Knights.
Filming Update!— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 9, 2022
Night one of filming on the #GothamKnights pilot in downtown Toronto. 🦇🎥🎬
(Part 1) pic.twitter.com/60O2wLMv81
Even when captured idle in daylight, the squad cars and paddy wagons made for some moody scenes in the Financial District.
Welcome to Gotham...Again...— Dewucme (@Dew_u_c_me) April 9, 2022
Day 1 of Gotham Knights off the set in Toronto @GothamKnights #GothamKnights #Gotham #Toronto @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/wEcSPxgUZH
And the atmosphere came alive after dark, with the blue and red glow of Gotham City police cars bouncing off skyscrapers in the King and Bay area.
Filming Update!#GothamKnights filming in downtown Toronto (Day 1 of filming)🦇🎥🎬— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 9, 2022
(Part 2) pic.twitter.com/ZRbwvg0dLf
Clips of the movie set processed in black and white give off a film noir vibe, the soft light from streetlights and surrounding buildings reflecting off the wet streets.
GCPD are always busy in Gotham— Dewucme (@Dew_u_c_me) April 9, 2022
Behind the scenes
From the set another angle, first night on set.
Who could they be transporting??@GothamKnights #GothamKnights#Gotham @mishacollins #toronto @TOFilming_EM @BRGothamKnights #dccomics pic.twitter.com/Qwlv9e1kV7
And it looks like a prominent Canadian restaurant brand may have expanded its presence to the Gotham City of this screen universe.
Filming Joke! 🤣— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 9, 2022
Who knew Gotham had a Keg?! 🦇🎥🎬 #Batman #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/ifLOZObMLh
So if you're looking for a mid-priced steak in the fictional crime capital of North America, The Keg has got you covered.
