trevor noah toronto

Late night television star thought he was going to die in the skies above Toronto

A blanket of fog descended over Toronto last week, making for some dreamlike experiences on the ground and at least one harrowing experience up in the skies above the city.

The Daily Show host (and Jon Stewart heir) Trevor Noah was en route to the Greater Toronto Area to appear as the guest of honour at an event in Mississauga, but instead found himself in a terrifying situation thousands of feet above the city.

In a tweet shared on Saturday, the South African comedian and television host briefly described the terrifying experience of being in a plane unable to land due to weather, as passengers around him assumed the worst and began to pray openly.

"Few things in life give you more clarity than your flight being unable to land because of bad weather," Noah described to his 11.6 million Twitter followers. "Pilot couldn't land in Toronto, everyone on the plane starts praying and I think about all the things I should have done in life."

Noah was due to headline an event for aid agency Islamic Relief Canada on Mar. 19 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre, called A Conversation with Trevor Noah. Though with the star's flight unable to land, the plane was redirected and Noah was forced to cancel at the last minute.

It may have been a scary experience for Noah, but a few commenters are pointing out that even if the situation seemed perilous to passengers in the cabin, the flight crew in the cockpit was almost certainly calm and collected in what, for them, is a fairly routine situation.

Though clearly a bit shaken by the incident, Noah is walking away from it with a new take on things, closing out his tweet with a pledge of "More walks, less internet."

