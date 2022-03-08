New photos show Handmaid's Tale cast filming in Brantford

The stars of everyone's favourite dystopian Hulu series have been in Ontario working on Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale for about a month now, and social media has been swimming with behind-the-scenes footage of filming activities in and around Toronto all the while.

Gilead is in full swing! 👀🧨



Photos by @zdravko_g, thank you ever so much. ♥️🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/vBZOh6gUY5 — Handmaid’s Daily 🇺🇦 (@handmaidsdaily) February 26, 2022

While some filming has taken place in downtown Toronto, the majority of production over the past few weeks has been in Brantford, where commanders, Marthas, handmaids and wives have all been spotted in their can't-miss garbs.

Some of the photos may be considered spoilers, so you might not want to continue reading if you're opposed to learning anything about what goes down in Gilead next season.

Some pictures, for instance, appear to show an elaborate funeral scene.

Filming Update!#HandmaidsTale had a busy week and **Spoiler** filmed a very elaborate funeral scene! 🤫🎥🎬 https://t.co/FXntPMN9qm — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 5, 2022

Other photos meanwhile show filming inside Johnny Be Good Diner in Brantford.

Filming continued today in Brantford, Ontario at Johnny Be Good Diner @ 440 Paris Road. We love a secret Diner scene! pic.twitter.com/9FcyHgtHAJ — Handmaid’s Daily 🇺🇦 (@handmaidsdaily) March 3, 2022

A number of shots als0 show Gilead's flags hanging at what seems like some kind of official ceremony.

Following production in Brantford, the series filmed some scenes in Cambridge on Monday.

Filming of Season Five took place in Cambridge, Ontario today on Brant Road! pic.twitter.com/nkd6JksPal — Handmaid’s Daily 🇺🇦 (@handmaidsdaily) March 6, 2022

And while there's no word on where the cast and crew will head next, the Twitter account that keeps tabs on Handmaid's Tale filming activities, called Handmaid's Daily, shared a heartwarming tidbit about how kind members of the cast and crew have been to fans and locals while in town — meaning any municipality would be lucky to have them.