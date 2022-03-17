Family Fued is filming in Toronto and you could win $30,000

Toronto families looking for some extra cash and a chance to shine on national television, may want to audition for a popular game show.

The iconic TV show Family Feud Canada returns this year and they are looking for "Canada's most energetic families."

Hosted by Toronto comedian Gerry Dee, the Canadian version of the show launched in December 2019, and offers a chance for Canadians 18 years or older to win up to $30,000.

Think your family has what it takes to play #FamilyFeudCanada? Apply now to see if you have what it takes https://t.co/lo4aninMi6 pic.twitter.com/QTCOkAtoDn — Family Feud Canada (@FamilyFeudCa) March 7, 2022

The applications are now open for this year’s contestants and while there is no deadline, producers urge people to apply as soon as possible.

Auditions are virtual, through the submission of a three- to five-minute long video. The producers are looking for families that stand out and proud to represent their hometown. Families looking for some inspiration can check out ideas for auditions, which include dance-offs, singing routines, and crazy costumes.

Successful applicants will get a follow-up group online call, and then a mock game of Family Feud.

Family Feud Canada will hopefully begin taping shows in Toronto in September. Producers will contact those chosen from the local auditions to prepare for the program.

Last year, the owner of a Toronto supermarket competed with his cousins. While they didn't win, they enjoyed the experience.

"My experience was exciting. I was on national TV, and I did it with my cousins, who are like brothers to me," Masellis Supermarket owner Mario Masellis told blogTO.