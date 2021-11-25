Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Owner of Toronto supermarket just appeared on Family Feud with his cousins

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Running a local Toronto supermarket seems like it would be enough of a challenge, but the owner of one recently tested himself by competing on Family Feud with his cousins.

Male members of the Masellis family (including three cousin Marios, one of whom owns Masellis Supermarket), appeared on the show on CBC for the 35th episode of its third season.

The show is the Canadian version of the popular American game show, and is hosted by comedian Gerry Dee.

The Masellis family was up against the Feltans from Langley, BC. While the Feltans made their family uniform the classic "Canadian tuxedo" of all denim, the Masellis family went with yellow ties to represent how they were hoping to "go for gold."

The Feltans were returning to face their new opponents in the hopes of continuing on the game show to win its ultimate $10,000 prize.

While having someone in the family who runs a supermarket didn't appear to come in handy much over the course of the game, one member of the Masellis family did reveal through the survey questions that he hates when his mother-in-law critiques his cooking.

"My experience was exciting. I was on national TV, and I did it with my cousins, who are like brothers to me," Masellis Supermarket owner Mario Masellis tells blogTO.

"Since COVID-19 stopped a lot of us from gathering together, this reunited us. We are all fans of Family Feud so there was no better way to do it after such a long time away from each other."

Unfortunately, the Feltans beat out the Masellis family to continue on in Family Feud, the next family to face another from Ontario (Pickering, to be exact).

While you may not see their faces on any further episodes of the show, you can always drop by Masellis Supermarket to congratulate the owner on his appearance.

Lead photo by

Masellis Supermarket

