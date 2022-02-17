Someone criticized the new Pixar movie set in Toronto but people aren't having it

The release of the first-ever full-length animated Disney movie set in Toronto — Turning Red — is just a few weeks away, and hype is building for the Pixar production that will bring a computer-generated rendition of our city to small screens, though unfortunately not in theatres, on March 11.

But not everyone is stoked about the coming family flick from Sheridan graduate and Oscar-winning filmmaker Domee Shi (director of the beloved Bao short film), with one digital artist crudely calling out the yet-to-be-released film's art style on Twitter.

The now-viral Feb. 14 tweet was vague in its initial criticism, simply saying, "Pixar fell off so f***ing hard ike what the fuvk even is that." And while it has become clear that the critic's grievances were based on the look of the animation itself, Toronto took things a bit personally. As we tend to do in this town.

Pixar fell off so fucking hard ike what the fuvk even is that pic.twitter.com/RgbEKSj8LB — B0l (@Bolverk15) February 14, 2022

Well, random internet person, 'it' is Toronto. We live here, and we love it. Also, we have a bit of an inferiority complex, and you may have just poked the bear.

y'all are so mad about turning red just let pixar make their silly little movie about a silly little girl with red hair living in toronto — britt minecraft (@rubyredpanda69) February 17, 2022

"I understand Toronto being a terrifying concept but it's okay. Toronto's not real and it can't hurt you," one commenter replied, this hilarious take getting plenty of reactions of its own.

I love Pixar and it's imaginative fantasy worlds, like Italy or Toronto. So immersive — jess ☁️ a. m. (@jam_etc) February 16, 2022

One suggests that people might be hating on Toronto as a setting because of the performance of the 2010 box office bomb-turned cult hit Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, in which case, shut up, that movie was great.

Maybe they are scared of Toronto because of this movie? pic.twitter.com/bqLDOR3JvZ — Aidan (@AidanCa45686965) February 16, 2022

It turns out that specific movie was actually an inspiration for Turning Red.

Actually Scott Pilgrim was an inspiration!

“…additionally referenced live-action films, especially Edgar Wright’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” also set in Toronto.”https://t.co/6ZeW2QPA79 — Brian Perry (@Road2Oscars) February 17, 2022

And while Toronto Twitterati were quick to go on the defensive over the tweet, others without a stake in the film's setting have more serious concerns about the shots fired at this movie.

Damn, just say you dont like films (in this case animated) where the main character isnt white 🙄🙄🙄



Turning Red is a fabulous and upbeat movie and its a shame your take is so delusional 😂😂 — Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄ƷV̢̦̘l̦̻̺a͎͎͜d̼̫o̡͇͚l̡͓͇a̢̝̼k͚͎͙Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ (@Vladolak) February 16, 2022

One commenter suggests there's a problem with toxic discourse in the animation world, while making their excitement clear about the city being represented in such a fun light.

Lately every time I open Twitter, the 1st thing I see is toxic animation discourse. It's exhausting. As someone born and raised in Toronto, I'm pumped for Turning Red. I was in a diff year as the director at Sheridan and though we didn't know each other, I'm happy for her success — Kirsten Whiteley (@TheVitaminK) February 17, 2022

It turns out the tweet's author is also a digital artist, and if you're going to dish out criticism about art online, you might find yourself on the receiving end.

wait, and this is what you draw? yikes I wouldn’t be talking smack about others. I don’t know much about art, but I know that ain’t it, master chief https://t.co/25Od2pFJGW — emmett reynolds (@emmettreynolds_) February 16, 2022

Other Toronto residents seem like they couldn't care less about this unsolicited attack from an internet random, enthusiastic about the movie's approaching release on streaming service Disney+.

I actually really like Pixar's recent style, it's so fluid and bouncy and it's fun to look at : )

Soul was really pretty and all of the characters felt so varied

I haven't seen Luca yet but I plan on it

And I can't wait to see Turning Red

I'm excited to see animated Toronto pic.twitter.com/jmoJyN2UFM — garfeldi the hedgehog (@aforgotto) February 17, 2022

The moral of the story here? Even if you were in no way attempting to make fun of Toronto, we will take it personally and react disproportionately.