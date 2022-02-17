Film
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
turning red toronto

Someone criticized the new Pixar movie set in Toronto but people aren't having it

The release of the first-ever full-length animated Disney movie set in Toronto — Turning Red — is just a few weeks away, and hype is building for the Pixar production that will bring a computer-generated rendition of our city to small screens, though unfortunately not in theatres, on March 11.

But not everyone is stoked about the coming family flick from Sheridan graduate and Oscar-winning filmmaker Domee Shi (director of the beloved Bao short film), with one digital artist crudely calling out the yet-to-be-released film's art style on Twitter.

The now-viral Feb. 14 tweet was vague in its initial criticism, simply saying, "Pixar fell off so f***ing hard ike what the fuvk even is that." And while it has become clear that the critic's grievances were based on the look of the animation itself, Toronto took things a bit personally. As we tend to do in this town.

Well, random internet person, 'it' is Toronto. We live here, and we love it. Also, we have a bit of an inferiority complex, and you may have just poked the bear.

"I understand Toronto being a terrifying concept but it's okay. Toronto's not real and it can't hurt you," one commenter replied, this hilarious take getting plenty of reactions of its own.

One suggests that people might be hating on Toronto as a setting because of the performance of the 2010 box office bomb-turned cult hit Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, in which case, shut up, that movie was great.

It turns out that specific movie was actually an inspiration for Turning Red.

And while Toronto Twitterati were quick to go on the defensive over the tweet, others without a stake in the film's setting have more serious concerns about the shots fired at this movie.

One commenter suggests there's a problem with toxic discourse in the animation world, while making their excitement clear about the city being represented in such a fun light.

It turns out the tweet's author is also a digital artist, and if you're going to dish out criticism about art online, you might find yourself on the receiving end.

Other Toronto residents seem like they couldn't care less about this unsolicited attack from an internet random, enthusiastic about the movie's approaching release on streaming service Disney+.

The moral of the story here? Even if you were in no way attempting to make fun of Toronto, we will take it personally and react disproportionately.

Lead photo by

Pixar

