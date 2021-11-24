90s kids TV icon visits Toronto vaccine clinic but children might not recognize him

A Toronto COVID vaccine clinic for kids got help from a Canadian TV icon, but many kids may not recognise the giant spotted kangaroo.

Last week, Health Canada authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine against COVID-19 in children ages five to 11. The rollout came quickly, with the Ontario booking system open as of Nov. 23 and many places announced for kids to get vaccinated in Toronto.

The vaccine clinics for kids are meant to be more fun than adult, and youth clinics have revealed plans that involve everything from superheroes, kids movies, free stickers and free colouring sheets.

Today, Hudson, 10, and Sullivan, 6, were among the first children in their age group to receive the #COVID19vaccine in Canada! Hudson and Sullivan got the vaccine to protect themselves, their community and especially their brother, Hartley, who is immunocompromised. #TeamToronto pic.twitter.com/16IZ3F5myI — SickKids_TheHospital (@SickKidsNews) November 23, 2021

Mayor John Tory toured the Metro Toronto Convention Centre Team Toronto Kids clinic along with Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa on Nov. 24.

The pair were greeted by Polkaroo, one of the hosts of the long-running Canadian kids show Polka Dot Door.

Thanks to @Polkaroo for joining us on a tour of a City vaccine clinic ready to help kids get vaccinated against COVID-19 thanks to our #TeamToronto Kids COVID-19 vaccination plan. pic.twitter.com/Hjz6V2LSo9 — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 24, 2021

But Polka Dot Door, known as one of the weirdest kids shows, aired in various forms from 1971 to 2000, so the chances of a five to 11 year old recognizing the bright green and yellow kangaroo seem slim — as many people pointed out on Twitter.

"Very nostalgic for us old people, not sure that any kids 5-11 would know who this is though," one person wrote.

I was thinking the same. I LOVED Polka Dot Door, but my 7yo has no idea what it is. If someone can bring Miss Frizzle from the Magic School Bus, she'd be super impressed! LOL — Yvonne Fully Vaxxed & Masked (@YvonneYYZ) November 24, 2021

Others lamented the fact that the fun marsupial didn't show up for their shot.

"Is it wrong I wish Polkaroowss there for my vaccine (age 46)," another person wrote.

But there are other fun things planned for kids at the five Toronto children's clinics, which open on Nov. 25.

Kids will get a superhero vaccine "passport" when they enter the clinic and will pass through four clinic stations with custom stickers for each station. There will be activities and superhero selfie stations available.

More than 31,000 vaccine appointments of the more than 49,000 appointments available for kids over the next two and a half weeks at city-run immunization clinics have already been booked.

Thousands of appointments are still available for Toronto's children and youth, the city says. Appointments can be booked online or by calling the booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

The five Team Toronto Kids vaccination clinics are located at: