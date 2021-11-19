This is how booking the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 12 will work in Toronto
Booking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12 in Toronto is critical info now that its approved for kids five years old and up in Canada.
Health Canada just announced it has authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine, also known as Comirnaty against COVID-19 in children ages five to 11.
Parents will be able to book an appointment starting early next week through a provincial booking system.
The first appointments will be scheduled for Nov. 25 and run through Dec. 5.
There will also be several ways to get your child vaccinated.
#TeamToronto Kids COVID-19 vaccination plan underway with extended City-run vaccine clinic hours and preparing to open 20,000 bookings for five to 11 year olds
News release: https://t.co/uT0VRke6Ke pic.twitter.com/NWzDX3Xkga
Vaccines for children five to 11 years old will be available at city-run immunization clinics as well as local pharmacies and through participating family health teams.
The location of the city-run immunization clinics will include:
Hours at these city-run clinics will be as follows:
Appoinments at the clinics are mandatory and will be made via the blue 'Book and Appointment' button on this page or by calling 1-833-943-3900.
Parents or guardians will also be able to take kids to a Team Toronto vaccination clinic administered by a Toronto hospital or health care partner.
The city said they will be rolling out school-based mobile clinics next week.
The following neighbourhoods will have the first school-based clinics:
Parents, caregivers and students will receive clinic information directly from their school when a clinic is available to them.
The City of Toronto also has a web page dedicated to information about children and vaccines.
