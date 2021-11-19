This is how booking the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 12 will work in Toronto

Booking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12 in Toronto is critical info now that its approved for kids five years old and up in Canada.

Health Canada just announced it has authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine, also known as Comirnaty against COVID-19 in children ages five to 11.

Parents will be able to book an appointment starting early next week through a provincial booking system.

The first appointments will be scheduled for Nov. 25 and run through Dec. 5.

There will also be several ways to get your child vaccinated.

#TeamToronto Kids COVID-19 vaccination plan underway with extended City-run vaccine clinic hours and preparing to open 20,000 bookings for five to 11 year olds



News release: https://t.co/uT0VRke6Ke pic.twitter.com/NWzDX3Xkga — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) November 19, 2021

Vaccines for children five to 11 years old will be available at city-run immunization clinics as well as local pharmacies and through participating family health teams.

The location of the city-run immunization clinics will include:

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Woodbine Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Cloverdale Mall

Mitchell Field Arena.

Hours at these city-run clinics will be as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 25 – 2 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 – 2 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27 – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28– 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29 – closed

Tuesday, Nov. 30 – 2 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 – 2 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 – 2 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 – 2 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appoinments at the clinics are mandatory and will be made via the blue 'Book and Appointment' button on this page or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Parents or guardians will also be able to take kids to a Team Toronto vaccination clinic administered by a Toronto hospital or health care partner.

The city said they will be rolling out school-based mobile clinics next week.

The following neighbourhoods will have the first school-based clinics:

Bendale

Black Creek

Brookhaven-Amesbury

Clairlea-Birchmount

Dorset Park

Downsview-Roding-CFB

Eglinton East

Elms-Old Rexdale

Englemount-Lawrence

Flemingdon Park

Glenfield-Jane Heights

Humber Summit

Rouge

Scarborough Village

Taylor-Massey

Thorncliffe Park

West Hill

West Humber-Clairville

Humbermede

Islington-City Centre West

Kensington-Chinatown

Kingsview Village-The Westway

L’Amoreaux

Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown

Malvern

Morningside

Mount Dennis

Oakridge

Parkwoods Donalda

Westminster-Branson

Weston

Wexford-Maryvale

Woburn

York University Heights

Parents, caregivers and students will receive clinic information directly from their school when a clinic is available to them.

The City of Toronto also has a web page dedicated to information about children and vaccines.