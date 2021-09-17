Long-overdue 8-part docuseries on Black Canadian history is finally being made

A brand new docuseries on the history of Black Canadians has been greenlit by CBC with PK Subban as one of the producers of the eight part program.

Titled, Black Life: A Canadian History the new series will explore the history of the Black experience in Canada, informing audiences of the important role that Black Canadians have played in shaping the nation.

Each of the eight episodes will be a full hour in length with the premiere currently set to take place on CBC and CBC Gem sometime in 2023.

So excited to be part of the @BlackCANdoc team. This is long overdue—we’re gonna reveal the stories of Black Canada, holding nothing back, challenging what we think we know about the history of Black Canada, reflecting on the present, and encouraging us to build new futures. https://t.co/yFK1PVE1Ra — Sandy Hudson (@sandela) September 16, 2021

The show will explore over 400 years of history, analyzing the past and the impacts it had on the Canadian social, political, and economic landscape up to the current day.

The scope will span everything from civil rights to sports, and justice to music.

A large team of historical and cultural consultants including academics, historians and writers have already been brought onboard to tell the story of Black Canada throughout the eight hour series.

The announcement comes just a month after the reveal that Drake and LeBron James are teaming up to make their own documentary about the experience of Black hockey players.