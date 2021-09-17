Film
Filipe Dimas
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
black life a canadian history

Long-overdue 8-part docuseries on Black Canadian history is finally being made

Film
Filipe Dimas
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A brand new docuseries on the history of Black Canadians has been greenlit by CBC with PK Subban as one of the producers of the eight part program.

Titled, Black Life: A Canadian History the new series will explore the history of the Black experience in Canada, informing audiences of the important role that Black Canadians have played in shaping the nation.

Each of the eight episodes will be a full hour in length with the premiere currently set to take place on CBC and CBC Gem sometime in 2023.

The show will explore over 400 years of history, analyzing the past and the impacts it had on the Canadian social, political, and economic landscape up to the current day. 

The scope will span everything from civil rights to sports, and justice to music.

A large team of historical and cultural consultants including academics, historians and writers have already been brought onboard to tell the story of Black Canada throughout the eight hour series.

The announcement comes just a month after the reveal that Drake and LeBron James are teaming up to make their own documentary about the experience of Black hockey players.

Lead photo by

Toronto Library Archives

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

5 movies that could win the People's Choice Award at TIFF 2021

Long-overdue 8-part docuseries on Black Canadian history is finally being made

Toronto could start charging for film permits after years of offering them for free

Sequel to the movie Twins starring Tracy Morgan as the triplet announced in Toronto

Movie theatre near Toronto is also home to an enormous cat sanctuary

Dear Evan Hansen movie ridiculed after world premiere in Toronto

Changes to TIFF 2021 leave Toronto streets looking like a ghost town

Marvel hero Simu Liu used to be a stock model and fans can't get enough of his old photos