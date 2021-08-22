Film
Filipe Dimas
Posted 38 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
sort of cbc

New TV show filmed in Toronto will be the first of its kind

Film
Filipe Dimas
Posted 38 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is one of the world's most diverse cities in many different ways, now that wonderful feature of Ontario's capital is about to be shown to the world thanks to a brand new CBC and HBO Max Original Series.

Sort Of is a new series created by and starring Bilal Baig, the first queer (trans-feminine) South Asian and Muslim in Canada to be cast in the lead role of a primetime TV series.

It will also mark one of the first non-binary lead characters on North American network television.

The story follows a gender-fluid millennial character who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at a queer bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown Toronto family.

Both set in and filmed in Toronto, the show features neighbourhoods such as Parkdale, High Park, Queen West and Little India.

It will be the sort of pop culture piece that tours Toronto in a way we haven't seen since Scott Pilgrim.

The series will make its North American premiere during TIFF with a wider release in Canada on CBC Gem beginning October 5 and broadcast on CBC TV on November 9.

It will also be available in the US via HBO Max sometime in October with UK, Australia and other countries to follow suit at later dates. 

Sort Of unapologetically represents and pushes against the walls of underrepresentation on TV to create space for queer people of South Asian, Muslim backgrounds; and of colour across North America and beyond.

Lead photo by

Sort Of

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

New TV show filmed in Toronto will be the first of its kind

Simu Liu is doing his best to get people back into Toronto movie theatres

Here's how to get tickets to TIFF 2021 in Toronto

Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland are filming an LGBTQ+ rom-com in Ontario

Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at Marvel's Shang-Chi premiere and everyone is swooning

Cineplex launches monthly subscription service in Canada to compete with Netflix

There's a new movie coming out about Scarborough and it's having its premiere at TIFF

Drake and LeBron are making a movie about the experiences of Black hockey players