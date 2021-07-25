Toronto just got a new open-air movie theatre next to the waterfront

Even though movie theatres across Ontario may be open again, that doesn't mean that stuffing into a movie theatre has to be the only way to enjoy iconic films.

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF) has announced their transformation of Trillium Park at Ontario Place into an outdoor cinema.

They'll be screening movies until August 2.

The event comes following a successful drive-in film festival, with the ICFF team hoping to build off the passion of art lovers across the city.

On top of a number of Italian films, the event will also feature food and drink experiences alongside presentations and panel discussions featuring experts in art, architecture and fashion.

"The outdoor has many benefits, on one hand there is the safety of staying outside," said Artistic Director and Co-Founder Cristiano De Florentiis to blogTO.

"And on the other hand there is also the aspect of participating in a social and community event at a beautiful open-air cinema with all the comforts of a classic theatre plus an exquisite selection of Campari Spritz and Lavazza coffee."

All of this is part of the ICFF's 10th anniversary celebrations, a perfect warm up for film buffs who can't wait for the return of TIFF.