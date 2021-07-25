Film
ICFF Toronto

Toronto just got a new open-air movie theatre next to the waterfront

Even though movie theatres across Ontario may be open again, that doesn't mean that stuffing into a movie theatre has to be the only way to enjoy iconic films.

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF) has announced their transformation of Trillium Park at Ontario Place into an outdoor cinema. 

They'll be screening movies until August 2.

icff toronto

The outdoor movie theatre as seen from above.

The event comes following a successful drive-in film festival, with the ICFF team hoping to build off the passion of art lovers across the city.

On top of a number of Italian films, the event will also feature food and drink experiences alongside presentations and panel discussions featuring experts in art, architecture and fashion.

outdoor movie

The outdoor theatre comes with more confortable seating than your usual Cineplex.

"The outdoor has many benefits, on one hand there is the safety of staying outside," said Artistic Director and Co-Founder Cristiano De Florentiis to blogTO.

"And on the other hand there is also the aspect of participating in a social and community event at a beautiful open-air cinema with all the comforts of a classic theatre plus an exquisite selection of Campari Spritz and Lavazza coffee."

icff toronto

A view of the outdoor theatre at Ontario Place.

All of this is part of the ICFF's 10th anniversary celebrations, a perfect warm up for film buffs who can't wait for the return of TIFF.

Photos by

ICFF

