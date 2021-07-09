Popular green space in Toronto renamed Glory Hole Park

A popular ravine on the east end of Toronto has a new name — Glory Hole Park — but the hilarious sign is not permanent.

People noticed the new sign at the entrance to the popular east end park, Glen Stewart Ravine, this week.

A large park sign says "Welcome to Glory Hole Park" and beside it is a large, realistic-looking sign outlining the park rules and further information on the park.

Went for a walk in the neighborhood. Looks like they changed name of Glen Ravine Park. No wonder our neighborhood is so popular. #Toronto #parks @blogTO #nature pic.twitter.com/1gROsohcbP — Love The 416 (@LoveThe416) July 9, 2021

"Went for a walk in the neighborhood. Looks like they changed name of Glen Ravine Park. No wonder our neighborhood is so popular," one person joked on Twitter.

A post in The Beach(es) Facebook group suggests the signs are part of the new Kids in Hall television show production now filming in the area.

"Yep, for Kids In The Hall filming at Yellow House," one person wrote.

The show, listed as Sweater Vest under Toronto's current productions, is filming at various locations around the city from May 19 to July 23.

The Kids in the Hall originally aired on CBC from 1989 to 1995.

There was also a movie version of the show — Brain Candy in 1996 and a 2010 miniseries Death Comes to Town.

The new production is an eight-episode series for Amazon Prime Video. It features all five original cast members: Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.