Dave Foley arrives in Toronto to film Kids in the Hall reboot

It's been more than a year since Amazon Prime Video announced that it would be reviving the Canadian cult classic Kids in the Hall with the beloved original cast, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

Now, after a year-long delay, production is finally set to begin in Toronto, and comedian Dave Foley posted a selfie before boarding his flight to Pearson Airport on Sunday.

"Sitting in O'Hare in Chicago," he wrote. "About to board flight to Toronto to start production of @KITHOnline reboot for Amazon after a pandemic pause of 1yr. Wish us luck."

And Foley isn't the only original cast member set to appear in the eight-episode series, as Canadian comedians Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson will all return for the revival.

The reboot is being executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and has been billed as "a continuation of the original show," with select fan-favourite characters expected to return as well as some new ones.

"Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality," said Michaels in a statement last year. "We are happy to be bringing back all of the original 'Kids' for the new series."

Foley's arrival date in Toronto and Canada's mandatory 14-day quarantine period mean filming of the series, which first premiered in 1989, won't likely get underway for at least another couple of weeks, but be sure to keep an eye out for the five original cast members filming whacky comedy sketches all over Toronto in the coming months.

"The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base," said Vice President of International Originals for Amazon Studios James Farrell in a statement.

"We are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world."