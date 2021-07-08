A massive Marvel Avengers exhibition is opening in Toronto after almost a year delay

After a long delay, Toronto's huge Marvel Avengers exhibition is opening to the public.

Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) was originally announced as opening on Nov. 20, 2020 with a proposed end date of New Year's Eve, but as we all know the city sadly came grinding to a halt around that time.

Now it's triumphantly opening at Yorkdale mall, and with many of us getting vaccinated, visitors will likely be feeling more super than ever.

Opening this month, the exhibit is composed of Insta-worthy rooms dedicated to Marvel characters like Hawkeye, Black Widow, The Hulk, Iron Man, Thor and Captain America.

You'll be able to see Black Widow's weapon arsenal, Iron Man's "Hall of Armour," Bruce Banner's lab, Captain America's personnel file and experience a piece of Wakanda from Black Panther.

"We're all feeling like super heroes after this past year," says William Correia, Yorkdale Shopping Centre director.

"Tickets sold quickly when the exhibit was first announced, and we know that Avengers fans and ticket holders have been eagerly anticipating the opening."

At 25,000 square feet, the exhibit is adequately distanced. There are timed ticketed entries and health screenings, and masks are mandatory.

Roots also partnered with the exhibit, and put together a limited edition collection for it that's also available online.

Tickets are on sale now for a July 29 opening date, starting at $29 for adults. Tickets purchased prior to the lockdown will be honoured on a future date.