A massive Marvel Avengers exhibition opens in Toronto this month

A massive Marvel Avengers exhibition is coming to Toronto, which is good news for comic book fans.

Called Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network), the exhibition will encompass multiple rooms spanning 25,000 square feet. The interactive experience is meant to feel like a training facility that ends with you becoming a member of the Avengers.

Each room is dedicated to a different Avengers character, such as Thor or Black Widow. Visitors will be able to get a look at iconic costumes and props as well as Thor's hammer, Captain America's shield and Iron Man's Hall of Armour. There will also be a contactless "Hulkbuster" simulator and a Black Panther exhibit exclusive to Toronto.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre provides the grand amount of space needed for the exhibit, ensuring the experience is distanced. Other health precautions include timed ticketed entry, health screenings upon entry and mandatory masks.

S.T.A.T.I.O.N. also has its own store where fans can get their hands on limited edition merch like hoodies, tees, toys, posters, games and action figures, as well as items in collaboration with Roots.

The exhibition is available to experience from Nov. 20 to Jan. 31 and adult tickets start at $29. You can even get collectible commemorative tickets and VIP tickets.