You can now watch every episode of Degrassi Junior High online for free

Degrassi Junior High fans rejoice, because there is now a place online where you can watch every single episode of the beloved show for free.

The franchise was life-changing for many millennials, as it dealt with so many relatable issues that weren't being addressed on TV at the time when its various iterations aired over the decades: Bullying, drugs, eating disorders, teen pregnancy, and many more.

Of course, it's also where one of Toronto's favourite hip hop stars kickstarted his career.

Every time I watch degrassi im like reminded i watched this as a 16 year old — call me bojack when you ride me like a horse man (@butchshark) November 11, 2020

While the original series from the 80s (Degrassi High and Degrassi Junior High) are only now being discovered by people outside Canada, Torontonians know how truly iconic it was and still is.

I was yesterday old when i found out everybody including the show degrassi were from Canada😭 — Cuznt Pete (@wuzbornuptown) November 11, 2020

If you loved the show back in the day and are looking to relive the magic, Encore+ on YouTube is where you'll find episodes of the cult classic in both English and French for free.

The channel is led by the Canadian Media Fund (CMF) and also speaks to Indigenous audiences.

My teen got obsessed with and binge watched the old Degrassi this summer. It was the cutest. — ReadingStacy (@stacy_reading) November 11, 2020

"It's a project that didn't really exist anywhere else before," Stephen Craven, manager of digital services at CMF told blogTO.

"Encore was really a way for us to bring back a lot of Canadian favourites and titles that people loved years ago that just disappeared and were never converted to digital."

Once you get through all the Degrassi epsiodes, the channel features many other iconic and classic Canadian films and television shows including Danger Bay, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Student Bodies, Ready or Not, and more.

Of course, finding these classic Canadian pieces isn't always an easy task.

"It's like being a detective because not only do I have to find out who owns the rights, but I have to find the masters," programming and operations lead Paulina Abarca-Cantin said, adding that the channel largely tries to include shows at fans' requests.

On Saturday, the channel will be premiering a film called The Wars based on the 1977 novel by Timothy Findley, starring Marth Henry.

If you're looking for something to watch during the pandemic and are feeling a bit nostalgic, let's just say that Degrassi is here.