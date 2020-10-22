Here are all the drive-in movies happening in Toronto this fall

Drive-in movies are the closest thing we'll get to in-person entertainment in Toronto these days. Thanks to the pandemic, there are now more car-bound movie screenings than ever. Who would have thought that 2020 would be the comeback year of drive-ins?

Here's a roundup of all the drive-in movies screening in Toronto this fall.

In Toronto

On the heels of last month's TIFF screenings, this waterfront destination has just added a bunch of new films to their roster. Tickets are priced by the number of people per car. All movies start at 7:30 p.m.

Here's the schedule:

Dates for Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back have yet to be announced.

The Woodside Square Film Festival has been extended to last until the end of October. Tickets are free, with enough room for 117 cars per screening at this Scarborough mall.

Gates open 60 minutes prior to movie times, weather-permitting. Pre-register for tickets and tune your radio to FM 89.1 for the movie audio.

Here's the remaining schedule of the festival:

Outside of Toronto



There are several drive-ins run by Premier Theatres, which has now opened all its theaters, located a short drive from Toronto.

Typically open seven days a week, these theatres run simultaneous programming on several different screens, with two films per night.

Schedules are updated weekly, just check their websites for the most recent information. Popular movies this fall: Tenet, the 2014 horror film Annabelle, Liam Neeson's new movie The Honest Thief, and Cup of Cheer, which was shot in downtown Toronto.