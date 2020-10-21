Film
cup of cheer movie

Movie shot in downtown Toronto is taking over drive-in theatres around Ontario

The month of November is fast approaching, and that means it's officially time to start bingeing Christmas movies while wearing wool sweaters and fuzzy socks. 

But while watching Love Actually and Elf every single year may never get old, it's always nice to add a new title to your must-see list — especially one that was created by a Toronto-based writer, producer, and director and filmed right here in the city. 

Cup of Cheer is a new satirical Christmas movie that pokes fun at the classics by using well-known plot points in an over-the-top of outrageous way, and it was created by local filmmaker Jake Horowitz and filmed in both downtown Toronto and Orillia.

"In a comedic shakeup of every cheesy Christmas movie, a big city journalist goes to a small town for the holidays and finds herself in an unlikely romance with the owner of a struggling hot cocoa shop," reads the movie's IMDb description

Accoridng to a spokesperson for the film, Cup of Cheer is set to premiere at a number of drive-in theatres throughout Ontario in early November, making it the first Canadian film to be released this way.

The movie will be screening at the 5 Drive-In in Oakville, the Sunset Barrie Drive-In, the Stardust Newmarket Drive-In and the Starlite Drive-In in Hamilton on Nov. 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The screening at the 5 Drive-In on Nov. 5 will also feature a live Q&A with the cast and crew, and all showings include a double feature with classic Christmas comedy Bad Santa.

And those who can't make it to the drive-in but still want to support local filmmakers and performers while also having a good laugh can catch the movie for free on streaming app Tubi starting Nov. 6.

Lead photo by

IMDb

