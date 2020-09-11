Film
You can audition to be in a movie starring Bradley Cooper in Toronto

Many of the films and TV shows that were scheduled to film in Toronto this year had to press pause on operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one highly-anticipated movie is in fact resuming production and you can audition to be in it.

Famed filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's new movie Nightmare Alley began filming in Toronto earlier this year before the pandemic hit, and it filled the city's streets with retro cars and taxis. 

The movie is a remake of the 1947 film noir about a con man who recruits several carnival performers to be his partners in crime, and it's starring several high-profile celebrities including Bradley CooperKate BlanchettRooney MaraToni Colette, David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe and Holt McCallany

Now, you can audition to appear among them, because ML Talent Agency has put out a casting call for the film.

The agency is in search of non-union caucasian male and female background actors between the ages of 18 and 60, and they must be available to film on Oct. 8. 

Applicants must also be available for a COVID-19 test and a fitting sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3. 

Filming will take place in Milton and actors must be able to arrange their own transportation, and the agency says they're looking to specifically cast "homeless types."

In other words, background actors will be playing residents of a homeless camp in the 1930s, so they're ideally looking for anyone that looks "thin" and "scruffy."

Anyone interested in applying for a role can check out the Project Casting page for more details.  

Hector Vasquez

