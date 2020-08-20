Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tenet toronto

Toronto movie theatre tickets are selling out for the most anticipated film of the summer

Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After multiple delays, the Christopher Nolan film Tenet is hitting Toronto movie theatres next Wednesday, and tickets are selling out already. 

The anticipated sci-fi thriller film starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson is finally coming out on Wednesday, Aug. 26 after having its release date delayed three times due to the pandemic. 

Despite some of the public's concerns around the safety of attending movie theatres, the majority of which are now open in Toronto, the film appears to be doing surprisingly well at Toronto box offices. 

Opening night is seeing a number of sold-out shows, including UltraAVX and D-BOX at Scotiabank Theatre and the Cineplexes at Yorkdale, Yonge-Eglinton, Empress Walk.

The IMAX experience at Scotiabank is also completely sold out for Aug. 26 and 27.

Cinesphere at Ontario Place is also screening Tenet, but unsurprisingly, opening night and multiple other nights throughout the week are sold out already. 

The need to see the film was enough to compel one person to buy out an entire theatre for a 7:15 p.m. show on Aug. 26, just to ensure a more comfortable viewing experience.

They're now divvying up tickets to anyone who wants to grab some as their own measure of crowd-control. 

Tenet, which revolves around an organization called Tenet that's tasked with preventing World War III, was shot on 70 mm and IMAX, which was evidently a good move considering how movie-goers have been snatching up those tickets like hotcakes. 

The film has been ranked as one of the most anticipated films during the COVID era, along with Wonder Woman 1984.

Lead photo by

Warner Bros.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto movie theatre tickets are selling out for the most anticipated film of the summer

They've started making movies in Toronto again using Safe Sets

Here's what to expect when visiting movie theatres now open in Ontario

More movies theatres in Toronto are opening this weekend

TIFF movies will be screened at three separate outdoor theatres for 2020 festival

You can watch free movies under the stars in a Toronto park this summer

These are the movie theatres now open in Toronto

TIFF just revealed the list of movies screening at the 2020 festival