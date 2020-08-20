Toronto movie theatre tickets are selling out for the most anticipated film of the summer

After multiple delays, the Christopher Nolan film Tenet is hitting Toronto movie theatres next Wednesday, and tickets are selling out already.

The anticipated sci-fi thriller film starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson is finally coming out on Wednesday, Aug. 26 after having its release date delayed three times due to the pandemic.

Toronto friends: Would you say it’s safe enough in the city to go see a movie in theatres next week?



Asking for a friend.#TENET — Cid (@Cid_D) August 20, 2020

Despite some of the public's concerns around the safety of attending movie theatres, the majority of which are now open in Toronto, the film appears to be doing surprisingly well at Toronto box offices.

Opening night is seeing a number of sold-out shows, including UltraAVX and D-BOX at Scotiabank Theatre and the Cineplexes at Yorkdale, Yonge-Eglinton, Empress Walk.

Spent the last 45 minutes endlessly refreshing the broken @OntarioPlace site to get my opening night #Tenet tickets, just to cave and snag the last two IMAX seats at Scotiabank Toronto pic.twitter.com/G7CV20Eb9R — Ethan Beard (@ethan_beard1920) August 19, 2020

The IMAX experience at Scotiabank is also completely sold out for Aug. 26 and 27.

Cinesphere at Ontario Place is also screening Tenet, but unsurprisingly, opening night and multiple other nights throughout the week are sold out already.

Toronto/GTA friends I have officially purchased an entire auditorium for a 7:15pm showing of #TENET on Aug 26th.



I already have a few friends in our "bubble" to attend but if you want some trusted companions for a safe viewing experience just let me know and I'll send details. pic.twitter.com/BgmSjJkBAN — patrick. (@imPatrickT) August 19, 2020

The need to see the film was enough to compel one person to buy out an entire theatre for a 7:15 p.m. show on Aug. 26, just to ensure a more comfortable viewing experience.

They're now divvying up tickets to anyone who wants to grab some as their own measure of crowd-control.

Tenet, which revolves around an organization called Tenet that's tasked with preventing World War III, was shot on 70 mm and IMAX, which was evidently a good move considering how movie-goers have been snatching up those tickets like hotcakes.

The film has been ranked as one of the most anticipated films during the COVID era, along with Wonder Woman 1984.