These are the movie theatres now open in Toronto

Movie theatres are open in Toronto as the city has officially entered Stage 3. And while some movie theatres in Toronto are eager to welcome back filmgoers, others are more hesitant about rushing into reopening.

Here are the movie theatres now open in Toronto.

Cineplex

Cineplex reopened 25 movie theatres in Ontario, including some in Toronto as of today. The Toronto locations open include:

Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Empress Walk, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP, Toronto

Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas, Toronto

Cineplex has implemented several safety procedures, according to their website, including contactless ticket purchasing as box offices will be closed and you'll need to order tickets online or through their app.

Reduced capacity in each auditorium will be in effect and only select seats will be offered for reservation to ensure proper physical distancing between everyone in the theatre.

Touchpoints around the building will also be wiped down every 30 minutes by staff and all auditoriums will undergo deep cleaning every night.

The theatres will be showing a mix of popular older and newer releases including Beauty and the Beast, Jaws, The Invisible Man, Jurassic Park, and more.

Movie theatres expected to open soon

Imagine Cinemas

This movie theatre chain has cinemas near St. Lawrence Market and near Yonge and Carlton but neither location yet has an opening date. But information is posted on their website outlining safety precautions including limited seating capacity, online ticketing, increased cleaning, and employee screening.

Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre in the Beaches doesn't have a confirmed opening date yet but according to co-owner Daniel Demois, their cinema is gearing up for the big day. "We will have a limit of 50 people and have roped off every second row in the theatre," Demois told blogTO.

According to Demois, when a person buys a ticket, their system will automatically block off the seats surrounding them (directly in front, directly behind, and next to them) from being purchased by anyone else.

Demois says masks in the cinema will be mandatory except when the customer is in their respective seat and wants to eat snacks.

"Our concession stand will still be open," he says. "It'll operate like a restaurant - guests can take off their mask while eating."

Based on the number of people in a group, the theatre can hold anywhere from 25-50 people while following physical distance procedures.

"Our theatre can actually hold 248 people, so this is a significant drop," says Demois.

As no new movies are being released to the theatre, Demois says The Fox will be showing a lot of classic and older titles including Indiana Jones and some Alfred Hithcock films.

The Revue Cinema

The Revue Cinema on Ronvesvalles has confirmed they'll be opening in September. They're still offering virtual events in the meantime and plan to announce more details soon.

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

Hot Docs says they're "still formulating...plans on how best to reopen and are actively seeking the input of our audiences. When we have determined our date for reopening, we will announce it with all relevant information regarding the precautions we are taking. We are in no rush to reopen - the safety of our staff and patrons is our priority."

Other independent cinemas in Toronto including TIFF Bell Lightbox, The Royal Cinema, Paradise on Bloor and The Kingsway have not yet announced any reopening plans.