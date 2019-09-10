Film
Toronto sang Happy Birthday to Adam Sandler when he showed up at TIFF

Adam Sandler may not have had the most warm welcome on the streets of Toronto just yesterday, but his fans sure made up for it as they serenaded him last night. 

Sandler's new film, Uncut Gems, premiered at TIFF last night and the event just happened to coincide with the comedian's birthday. 

As he walked down King Street West, cameras flashing and fans screaming, a select few sang the star Happy Birthday while he waved at them in return. 

Some fans also held signs wishing him well on his big day and he graciously took selfies with them. 

Sandler has been spotted all over the city these past few days, usually wearing a T-shirt, hoodie and basketball shorts. 

Thankfully, the star cleaned up for last night's premiere. 

Uncut Gems, which also stars Eric Bogosian, Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch and LaKeith Stanfield, is already getting rave reviews and currently has 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

