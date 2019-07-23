Mr. Rogers movie with Tom Hanks to get world premiere at TIFF in Toronto

TIFF
just announced the first round of selections for the Gala and Special Presentations programmes at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival, and the list includes the world premiere of the highly-anticipated A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
Marielle Heller's film follows a journalist, played by Matthew Rhys, who accepts an assignment to profile the children’s television host Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks.
trailer for the film was released yesterday and viewers already can't wait to see their favourite TV host portrayed by the beloved Tom Hanks.
A documentary about Mr. Rogers, called
Won't You Be My Neighbor?, was released last year and received 98 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film is set to hit theatres this Thanksgiving.
Among the other notable TIFF announcements is the world premiere of Lorene Scafaria's
Hustlers, which boasts a star studded-cast including Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and more.
Todd Phillips'
Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy, will have its North American premiere at the festival.
Steven Soderbergh's
The Laundromat will also make its North American debut. The film stars Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Melissa Rauch and more.
TIFF's announcement includes 18 Galas and 38 Special Presentations, and 50 per cent of titles are directed or co-directed by women.
recently announced that Daniel Roher's Canadian documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band will open the festival, and TIFF just announced that Marjane Satrapi's Radioactive will close it.
The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5 to 15.
Here's the full list of film selections for Galas and Special Presentations.
GALAS 2019
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller | USA, World Premiere
Abominable Jill Culton | USA, World Premiere
American Woman Semi Chellas | Canada, Canadian Premiere
Blackbird Roger Michell | United Kingdom, World Premiere
Clemency Chinonye Chukwu | USA, International Premiere
Ford v Ferrari James Mangold | USA, Canadian Premiere
The Goldfinch John Crowley | USA, World Premiere
Harriet Kasi Lemmons | USA, World Premiere
Hustlers Lorene Scafaria | USA, World Premiere
Joker Todd Phillips | USA, North American Premiere
Just Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton | USA, World Premiere
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band Daniel Roher | Canada, World Premiere
Ordinary Love Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom, World Premiere
Radioactive Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom, World Premiere
The Sky Is Pink Shonali Bose | India, World Premiere
The Song of Names François Girard | Canada, World Premiere
True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel | Australia, World Premiere
Western Stars Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA, World Premiere SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019
A Herdade Tiago Guedes | Portugal, North American Premiere
Bad Education Cory Finley | USA, World Premiere
Coming Home Again Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea, World Premiere
Dolemite Is My Name Craig Brewer | USA, World Premiere
Ema Pablo Larraín | Chile, North American Premiere
Endings, Beginnings Drake Doremus | USA, World Premiere
Frankie Ira Sachs | France/Portugal, North American Premiere
The Friend Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA, World Premiere
Greed Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom, World Premiere
Guest of Honour Atom Egoyan | Canada, North American Premiere
Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles) Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain, International Premiere
Honey Boy Alma Har’el | USA, International Premiere
Hope Gap William Nicholson | United Kingdom, World Premiere
How to Build a Girl Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom, World Premiere
I Am Woman Unjoo Moon | Australia, World Premiere
Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi | USA, World Premiere
Judy Rupert Goold | United Kingdom, Canadian Premiere
Knives Out Rian Johnson | USA, World Premiere
La Belle Époque Nicolas Bedos | France, North American Premiere
The Laundromat Steven Soderbergh | USA, North American Premiere
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers | USA, North American Premiere
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach | USA, Canadian Premiere
Military Wives Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom, World Premiere
Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton | USA, International Premiere
No.7 Cherry Lane Yonfan | Hong Kong, North American Premiere
The Other Lamb Małgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA, World Premiere
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar | Spain, Canadian Premiere
The Painted Bird Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia, North American Premiere
Parasite (Gisaengchung) Bong Joon-ho | South Korea, Canadian Premiere
Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut) Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria, North American Premiere
The Personal History of David Copperfield Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom, World Premiere
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) Céline Sciamma | France Canadian Premiere The Report Scott Z. Burns | USA, International Premiere
Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan) Lou Ye | China, North American Premiere
The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles | USA/United Kingdom/Italy/Argentina, Canadian Premiere
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA, International Premiere
Weathering With You Makoto Shinkai | Japan, North American Premiere
While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra) Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina, World Premiere