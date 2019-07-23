Film
Mira Miller
Posted 58 minutes ago
tiff 2019

Mr. Rogers movie with Tom Hanks to get world premiere at TIFF in Toronto

TIFF just announced the first round of selections for the Gala and Special Presentations programmes at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival, and the list includes the world premiere of the highly-anticipated A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Marielle Heller's film follows a journalist, played by Matthew Rhys, who accepts an assignment to profile the children’s television host Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks. 

The trailer for the film was released yesterday and viewers already can't wait to see their favourite TV host portrayed by the beloved Tom Hanks. 

A documentary about Mr. Rogers, called Won't You Be My Neighbor?, was released last year and received 98 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

The film is set to hit theatres this Thanksgiving.

Among the other notable TIFF announcements is the world premiere of Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, which boasts a star studded-cast including Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and more. 

Todd Phillips' Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy, will have its North American premiere at the festival.

Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat will also make its North American debut. The film stars Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Melissa Rauch and more. 

TIFF's announcement includes 18 Galas and 38 Special Presentations, and 50 per cent of titles are directed or co-directed by women. 

It was recently announced that Daniel Roher's Canadian documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band will open the festival, and TIFF just announced that Marjane Satrapi's Radioactive will close it.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5 to 15.

Here's the full list of film selections for Galas and Special Presentations. 

