Film
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
simpsons canada

Canadians aren't happy with the latest episode of The Simpsons

Film
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sunday night's episode of the cartoon classic, The Simpsons, was dedicated to all things Canadian.

Aptly titled "D'oh Canada," the episode featured everything from Justin Trudeau, maple syrup and even a shout-out to Windsor.

But, not all Canadians were happy about being the butt of this American show's jokes.

One term in particular sent the east coast into a rage-induced spiral on Twitter.

The phrase "stupid Newfie" was chanted several times by the show's characters, with Ralph Wiggum finishing off the chorus by clubbing a stuffed seal to death and kicking its head across the sidewalk.

"Newfie" has long been a controversial term, with many Newfoundlanders considering it a slur meaning stupid and lazy.

While some took the joke in stride...

... the majority were extremely upset and took to social media to air their grievances with the long-running television show.

Newfoundlanders weren't the only group of Canadians that The Simpson's took jabs at. Jokes were also directed towards Justin Trudeau and the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the Ottawa Senators and Québécois people to name a few.

Despite the public backlash, neither The Simpsons nor the show's creator Matt Groening have commented on the episode's negative reception.

Although some Canadian's might not be tuning into next week's episode, I suspect that the 30-year-old show isn't too concerned about a decline in viewership.

Lead photo by

The Simpsons

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Canadians aren't happy with the latest episode of The Simpsons

10 movies getting the biggest advance buzz at Hot Docs 2019

Justin Trudeau to appear in Canada-themed episode of The Simpsons

What's filming in Toronto this spring and summer

Queen Video is closing after 38 years in Toronto

Toronto Hot Docs has launched a series for stoners

This is what people thought of the Rob Ford movie after its world premiere

Win passes to an advance screening of Shazam!