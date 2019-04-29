Canadians aren't happy with the latest episode of The Simpsons

Sunday night's episode of the cartoon classic, The Simpsons, was dedicated to all things Canadian.

Aptly titled "D'oh Canada," the episode featured everything from Justin Trudeau, maple syrup and even a shout-out to Windsor.

But, not all Canadians were happy about being the butt of this American show's jokes.

One term in particular sent the east coast into a rage-induced spiral on Twitter.

The phrase "stupid Newfie" was chanted several times by the show's characters, with Ralph Wiggum finishing off the chorus by clubbing a stuffed seal to death and kicking its head across the sidewalk.

Here's the full context of last night's Simpsons episode making fun of Newfoundlanders, does it change anything that they were pointing out that Canadians don't always treat Newfoundlanders well? (Video from CityTV) pic.twitter.com/4uljG1rXVl — Peter Cowan (@PeterCBC) April 29, 2019

"Newfie" has long been a controversial term, with many Newfoundlanders considering it a slur meaning stupid and lazy.

While some took the joke in stride...

Did the Simpsons canadian episode offend me? pic.twitter.com/nq32l5SvAQ — Scumbag Newfie (@NewfieScumbag) April 29, 2019

... the majority were extremely upset and took to social media to air their grievances with the long-running television show.

I hate that slang term for Newfoundlander. It depicts an unintelligent, twee laughing-stock.

I don’t begrudge Newfoundlanders using it as a badge of pride and can take a joke. But uses of it like on The Simpsons prove it still connotes an outdated, inaccurate description of us. — Melissa Royle (@melissaroyle) April 29, 2019

Newfoundlanders weren't the only group of Canadians that The Simpson's took jabs at. Jokes were also directed towards Justin Trudeau and the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the Ottawa Senators and Québécois people to name a few.

I wonder what the leaders’ stances are on banning that horribly unfunny show apparently called ‘The Simpsons’?Finally, an issue that will unite people in #nlpoli 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RM5aIbD2FQ — Anthony Germain (@AnthonyGermain) April 29, 2019

Despite the public backlash, neither The Simpsons nor the show's creator Matt Groening have commented on the episode's negative reception.

Although some Canadian's might not be tuning into next week's episode, I suspect that the 30-year-old show isn't too concerned about a decline in viewership.