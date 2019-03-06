Documentary about Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur to air this month

Bruce McArthur's crimes gripped the nation when it surfaced that he had murdered eight men in Toronto's Church-Wellesley Village.

McArthur was sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 25 years, after pleading guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

Now, a mere month later, a documentary will showcase the murders, trial, and victims.

Premiering on CBC Docs POV, the documentary will look at the eight victims, how they were chosen by the serial killer, and their ties to the queer community on Church Street in Toronto.

Titled "Village of the Missing," the doc will feature interviews with journalists who covered the case. It will also examine the layers of prejudice faced by six of McArthur's eight victims, gay men of colour.

Director Michael Del Monte won the Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Documentary in 2017 for his film "Transformer," which follows the life of a powerlifter who undergoes a gender affirmation surgery.

Village of the Missing premieres March 22 on CBC Docs POV.