Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison

Bruce McArthur, the serial killer in Toronto who pleaded guilty to the murders of eight men in the Church-Wellesley Village, has been sentenced to life in prison,with no chance for parole for 25 years.

The hearings took place over the past two weeks and included victim impact statements read by Justice John McMahon. Court also heard many harrowing and gruesome facts of the case.

It was found that McArthur kept digital folders for his victims, within which he kept photos of them before and after death. He also created a ninth folder for a man he had planned to kill, but who was rescued the day of McArthur's arrest.

The court did acknowledge the commonality of the eight victims, and how they came from vulnerable backgrounds. Their names are Skandaraj (Skanda) Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Kirushnakumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

After being convicted on eight counts of murder, McArthur immediately faced an automatic life-in-prison sentence without a chance for parole for 25 years.

Crown prosecution, however, fought for 50 years with no parole.