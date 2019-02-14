Viggo Mortensen is filming a movie in Toronto

The Lord of the Rings actor that made everyone's mom go see those movies, Viggo Mortensen, is in Toronto for a while to film his new movie, Falling.

The dreamworthy actor many know from the aforementioned Lord of the Rings films, Crimson Tide, Captain Fantastic, and more is in the city starting today.

He'll be here to act, write, and make his directorial debut in a movie called Falling, which follows the story of a man and his son.

According to Variety, Mortensen will star in the story of a man and his father who have to reconcile their differing viewpoints on the world.

Mortensen met with Mayor John Tory today to celebrate kicking off the project in Toronto, which will be filming over the next few months.

Great to welcome acclaimed actor Viggo Mortensen to City Hall today to talk about Toronto’s film industry and to congratulate him on his upcoming directorial debut film “Falling” which is being shot in the city over the next few months. pic.twitter.com/sSqLxvpEmG — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 13, 2019

As always, keep your eyes peeled for a glimpse of the film sets.

Many movies film in Toronto, and it's always exciting to see your favourite actors closing down the streets. Maybe not if you're driving, but hey.