Film
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
viggo mortensen

Viggo Mortensen is filming a movie in Toronto

Film
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Lord of the Rings actor that made everyone's mom go see those movies, Viggo Mortensen, is in Toronto for a while to film his new movie, Falling. 

The dreamworthy actor many know from the aforementioned Lord of the Rings films, Crimson Tide, Captain Fantastic, and more is in the city starting today.

He'll be here to act, write, and make his directorial debut in a movie called Falling, which follows the story of a man and his son. 

According to Variety, Mortensen will star in the story of a man and his father who have to reconcile their differing viewpoints on the world.  

Mortensen met with Mayor John Tory today to celebrate kicking off the project in Toronto, which will be filming over the next few months. 

As always, keep your eyes peeled for a glimpse of the film sets.

Many movies film in Toronto, and it's always exciting to see your favourite actors closing down the streets. Maybe not if you're driving, but hey. 

Lead photo by

TIFF

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Viggo Mortensen is filming a movie in Toronto

Superhero series Titans is filming in Toronto this year

Shopify is opening movie and TV studio in Toronto

Toronto-based short film Bao scores Oscar nomination

Toronto underground venue CineCycle might close after accusations of racism

Rob Ford movie to premiere at SXSW this spring

Netflix wants to open a major film and TV studio in Toronto

Vintage Toronto Christmas commercials from the 1980s