Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
timothy chalamet beautiful boy

Toronto went peachy for Timothee Chalamet at Beautiful Boy

People went absolutely bonkers at the movie premiere of Beautiful Boy last night over the most beautiful-est boy of them all, actor Timothée Chalamet.

The 22-year old sauntered down the red carpet yesterday at the world premiere of his film, co-starring Steve Carell, in an embroidered black number while fans Called Him By His Name (get it). 

He took about a million selfies, and people brought just about everything for the young heartthrob to sign. 

Of course you have the standard books, posters, and at one point a shoe—you know, the usual. 

If you're wondering what he's holding in his hand, know that there were also a few food items being passed around too. 

One very, very excited fan also brought a cheeseburger for Timothée.

What she wanted him to do with it is unclear but her enthusiasm was palpable, and people could relate.

Some TIFF presenters brought him a peach — a nod to the infamous scene in Call Me By Your Name — which he signed and carried around for a bit before giving it to a lucky fan. 

Mr. Chamalet seemed to be enjoying all the Toronto love, at one point asking a fan "Is it bad that I like all this?" Swoon.

Toronto has been looking forward to seeing the talented young actor since he was spotted arriving at Pearson two days ago. 

Those who didn't get a chance to spot him at the Beautiful Boy premiere are already plotting the time and place to catch him before he leaves.

Lead photo by

TIFF

