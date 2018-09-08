Toronto went peachy for Timothee Chalamet at Beautiful Boy

People went absolutely bonkers at the movie premiere of Beautiful Boy last night over the most beautiful-est boy of them all, actor Timothée Chalamet.

The 22-year old sauntered down the red carpet yesterday at the world premiere of his film, co-starring Steve Carell, in an embroidered black number while fans Called Him By His Name (get it).

He took about a million selfies, and people brought just about everything for the young heartthrob to sign.

Of course you have the standard books, posters, and at one point a shoe—you know, the usual.

If you're wondering what he's holding in his hand, know that there were also a few food items being passed around too.

Hero of the night on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet had to be Timothée Chalamet who stars in the World Premiere of Beautiful Boy. He was posing, and signing everything, photos, books, a peach, and a cheese burger! #TiFF2018 pic.twitter.com/HXi8BQxFOL — Steve Russell (@RussellPhotos) September 8, 2018

One very, very excited fan also brought a cheeseburger for Timothée.

That girl in the last picture holding the hamburger while screaming is me!!!😭 — Timmy_Jordan (@timmysbitch_) September 8, 2018

What she wanted him to do with it is unclear but her enthusiasm was palpable, and people could relate.

Some TIFF presenters brought him a peach — a nod to the infamous scene in Call Me By Your Name — which he signed and carried around for a bit before giving it to a lucky fan.

Mr. Chamalet seemed to be enjoying all the Toronto love, at one point asking a fan "Is it bad that I like all this?" Swoon.

it’s no coincidence timothée chalamet arrives in toronto and it hasn’t been this hot in 73 years — abby (@toughpoetry) September 6, 2018

Toronto has been looking forward to seeing the talented young actor since he was spotted arriving at Pearson two days ago.

HMU if you know when Timothée Chalamet is gonna leave Toronto bc I’m low key tempted on going to the airport — 🔮 (@lilacleaves) September 8, 2018

Those who didn't get a chance to spot him at the Beautiful Boy premiere are already plotting the time and place to catch him before he leaves.