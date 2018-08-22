Videoflicks is reopening in Toronto

Last fall, Toronto lost one of its most popular independent video rental stores. This fall, we're getting it back.

Videoflicks near Avenue and Lawrence closed after 37 years at the end of 2017, much to the dismay of its loyal, long-term customers.

The iconic business, which prided itself on being open every single day of the year, cleared out much of its DVD stock with a massive liquidation sale last October, which was great for people who wanted to buy, but sad for the community who loved to rent.

I just passed #Videoflicks on Avenue Road in #Toronto, and I just saw a sign that says (and I'm NOT KIDDING): "Grand Re-opening Soon". — Lee Deschenes (@leedeschenes) August 5, 2018

There's a reason Videoflicks managed to outlive Blockbuster, after all: People loved its huge selection, low rental rates, helpful staff and complimentary in-store popcorn.

It makes sense, then, that locals started freaking out when a sign announcing the brand's "grand reopening" popped up in the window of its old location.

just slammed on the brakes

after a sidelong glance

at the old Videoflicks storefront on Avenue



there’s a

Grand Reopening sign

up on the window.



but please please please

don’t ask me to give back the Ponette dvd

i bought off your shelves in december. — sean gallagher (@gallaghers) August 11, 2018

A call to the store confirmed that the news is true.

The store's previous owners, Joe Carlino and Steven Cohen, have indeed retired, just like Beverly and Michael Kavanagh, who first opened Videoflicks in 1981.

When it reopens, Videoflicks will once again be under new ownership — but with the same comprehensive film collection it's become known for.

A reopening date has yet to be announced, but an employee said by phone on Wednesday that they're aiming for "sometime next week."

The new owner is described as "a gentlemen who's always had a passion for the business" and someone who has a "giant collection of movies he's been collecting for years."

Being that locals were unhappy about the store's closing, the new owner worked with its previous owners to keep the same customer database.

The store will function much the same as it did before, but with the addition of music and video games.