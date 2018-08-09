Michael Moore's newest doc Fahreheit 11/9 getting world premiere at TIFF

TIFF news is coming in fast as the festival approaches, and film lovers are eating it up.

Alongside the announcement of this year's lineup for Midnight Madness, TIFF has also announced the documentary films slated for premiere this year.

Twenty-seven documentary films are listed for TIFF's non-fiction lineup. One of the most highly-anticipated docs is Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9.

Here's the exclusive trailer for Michael Moore's (@MMFlint) newest documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9." It's in theaters Sept. 21. pic.twitter.com/eHLPy1J9o4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 9, 2018

The title is a play on Moore's 2004 doc Farenheit 9/11. This time, he explores the rise of Donald Trump and his presidency. The newly-released trailer for the film shows Moore hosing down Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's lawn with Flint's still-toxic, unclean water.

Three Canadian filmmakers are also featured in the documentary lineup. Previously announced, Carmine Street Guitars, Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz, and What is Democracy? will all premiere at TIFF.

Other notable films premiering at the festival in the documentary genre include Rashida Jones' feature doc about her father, Quincy Jones, Werner Herzog and Andre Singer's Meeting Gorbachev, and This Changes Everything, a Tom Donahue doc about gender roles in Hollywood, produced by legendary actress and activist Geena Davis.

One particular standout in contrast to Michael Moore's Trump exposé is Putin's Witnesses, an investigative doc by Vitaly Mansky that explores Russian President Vladimir Putin's rise to and control on power.

The full lineup, ticket sales, and film descriptions are all available on TIFF's website now. It may be time to start planning out your festival schedule if you plan to get in a few of these flicks.