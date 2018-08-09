New Predator and Halloween movies getting world premieres in Toronto

Horror movie lovers, rejoice! TIFF has just announced the slate of films that will be screening at the annual Midnight Madness showcase, which premieres a new thriller or horror nightly.

Among the films this year, two highly-anticipated reboots will be getting their world premieres.

David Gordon Green's Halloween, the eleventh instalment in the popular slasher series will be shown for the first time. It will star Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Predator, a reboot of the original Predator series, will also get a premiere at TIFF, and will be the opening film of Midnight Madness 2018.

Films from around the world will satisfy every horror-lovers taste.

American-based films getting a screening here this year include Assassination Nation, The Standoff at Sparrow Creek, and The Wind.

International showings include Nekrotronic, from Australian director Kiah Roache-Turner; the UK's In Fabric; Diamantino, by Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt; and French director Gaspar Noe's Climax.

Most interestingly, Vasan Bala's The Man who Feels No Pain will become Midnight Madness' first Indian film.

Midnight Madness starts September 6 and runs for ten nights. Full film descriptions are available on TIFF's website now.