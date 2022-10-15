The cheapest movie theatres in Toronto might not send you back to the days when you were in Grade 7 and it cost like, $3 to go see a matinee with your friends at the mall, but you still don't need to be gouged. Seek out these spots when you're looking for a cheap date or night out.

These are the cheapest movie theatres in Toronto.

This Yonge and Carlton gem has long been known as the least expensive regular movie theatre in the entire city with $10 general admission and $7 admission on Tuesdays.

Formerly known as Rainbow Cinemas, this St. Lawrence Market-area theatre boasts the same prices as Carlton Cinema thanks to its acquisition by Imagine Cinemas (who owns both). You won't find better prices for feature film showings anywhere else way downtown.

Not only is the Fox licensed to serve booze, but it also screens some super hip films that you might not otherwise get a chance to see locally, like The Shining, Return of The Living Dead and a screening of Nobuhiko Obayashi's iconic film, Hausu, for its 45th anniversary. Prices are as low as $8 if you have a membership card.

The former Bloor Cinema, located in the Annex, has emerged as a hot venue for high-profile documentary premiers and, of course, is well known for hosting the annual Hot Docs Film Festival. Prices start from $13.00 to watch a film here year-round, and if you're a member, it's cheaper.

This Queen and Coxwell cinema was built atop the former Greenwood Racetrack, which is pretty cool. It also edges out most of the other non-Cineplex owned theatres in Toronto in terms of price, with $11.99 general admission and $7.50 on Tuesdays.

This retro cinema first opened in 1920 on Roncesvalles Avenue as a moving pictures theatre and has been a key in Toronto's long history of film. Revue Cinema remains one of the more affordable theatres still open today, with admission prices starting as low as $11.00.