New stores and restaurants coming to Toronto malls include an Eataly and Mejuri

Toronto area malls are gearing up for the holiday season and if you're planning on knocking a few things off your list, you may want to be in the know on what the latest stores are and where you can grab a bite to eat.

These are 33 new stores and restaurants coming soon to Toronto shopping malls.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Craig's Cookies: Cookie shop

Simons: Clothing store

Eataly: Food market with restaurants

Nike: Clothing and shoe store

% Arabica: Coffee shop

CF Sherway Gardens

Diptyque: Fragrances

Uniqlo: Clothing store

Garage: Clothing store

Square One

BOSS by Hugo Boss: Clothing store

Clothing store Mejuri: Jewelery store

Jewelery store Lisa Gozlan: Accessory store

Accessory store Lovisa: Accessory store

Accessory store % Arabica: Coffee shop

Coffee shop Egg Club: Restaurant

Restaurant Marry Me Mochi: Restaurant

Restaurant Refuel Juicery: Restaurant

Restaurant Mogouyan Hand Pulled Noodles: Restaurant

Restaurant Blossom Moments Florist & Café: Café

Café Boogles Playhouse: Montessori-inspired playhouse

Montessori-inspired playhouse Columbia (flagship store): Sportswear

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Versace: Luxury fashion

CF Markville

Auric King: Restaurant

Chipotle: Restuarant

Kinton Ramen: Restaurant

Lukfook Jewellery: Accessory store

Miniso: Retailer and variety store

CF Fairview