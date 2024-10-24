New stores and restaurants coming to Toronto malls include an Eataly and Mejuri

Toronto area malls are gearing up for the holiday season and if you're planning on knocking a few things off your list, you may want to be in the know on what the latest stores are and where you can grab a bite to eat.
These are 33 new stores and restaurants coming soon to Toronto shopping malls.
CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Craig's Cookies: Cookie shop
- Simons: Clothing store
- Eataly: Food market with restaurants
- Nike: Clothing and shoe store
- % Arabica: Coffee shop
CF Sherway Gardens
- Diptyque: Fragrances
- Uniqlo: Clothing store
- Garage: Clothing store
Square One
- BOSS by Hugo Boss: Clothing store
- Mejuri: Jewelery store
- Lisa Gozlan: Accessory store
- Lovisa: Accessory store
- % Arabica: Coffee shop
- Egg Club: Restaurant
- Marry Me Mochi: Restaurant
- Refuel Juicery: Restaurant
- Mogouyan Hand Pulled Noodles: Restaurant
- Blossom Moments Florist & Café: Café
- Boogles Playhouse: Montessori-inspired playhouse
- Columbia (flagship store): Sportswear
Yorkdale Shopping Centre
CF Markville
- Auric King: Restaurant
- Chipotle: Restuarant
- Kinton Ramen: Restaurant
- Lukfook Jewellery: Accessory store
- Miniso: Retailer and variety store
CF Fairview
- Borderline Outdoor: Sportswear and sporting goods
- Lululemon: Clothing store
- Mr Pretzels: Restaurant
- OSIM: Wellness technology store
- Playdium: Family entertainment centre
- Reitmans: Clothing store
- Zara (Level One): Clothing store