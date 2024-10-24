New stores and restaurants coming to Toronto malls include an Eataly and Mejuri

Fashion & Style
Toronto area malls are gearing up for the holiday season and if you're planning on knocking a few things off your list, you may want to be in the know on what the latest stores are and where you can grab a bite to eat.

These are 33 new stores and restaurants coming soon to Toronto shopping malls.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre
  • Craig's Cookies: Cookie shop
  • Simons: Clothing store
  • Eataly: Food market with restaurants
  • Nike: Clothing and shoe store
  • % Arabica: Coffee shop
CF Sherway Gardens
  • Diptyque: Fragrances
  • Uniqlo: Clothing store
  • Garage: Clothing store
Square One
  • BOSS by Hugo Boss: Clothing store
  • Mejuri: Jewelery store
  • Lisa Gozlan: Accessory store
  • Lovisa: Accessory store
  • % Arabica: Coffee shop
  • Egg Club: Restaurant
  • Marry Me Mochi: Restaurant
  • Refuel Juicery: Restaurant
  • Mogouyan Hand Pulled Noodles: Restaurant
  • Blossom Moments Florist & Café: Café
  • Boogles Playhouse: Montessori-inspired playhouse
  • Columbia (flagship store): Sportswear
Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Versace: Luxury fashion
CF Markville
  • Auric King: Restaurant
  • Chipotle: Restuarant
  • Kinton Ramen: Restaurant
  • Lukfook Jewellery: Accessory store
  • Miniso: Retailer and variety store
CF Fairview
  • Borderline Outdoor: Sportswear and sporting goods
  • Lululemon: Clothing store
  • Mr Pretzels: Restaurant
  • OSIM: Wellness technology store
  • Playdium: Family entertainment centre
  • Reitmans: Clothing store
  • Zara (Level One): Clothing store
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
