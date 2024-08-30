Last chance for Canadians to take advantage of Costco membership deal

If you've always wanted to join the exclusive Costco club, the big-box store is offering a limited-time deal on its memberships.

But you might want to hurry up — the offer expires on Sunday, September 1.

The retailer has two types of annual memberships for personal use: Executive and Gold Star.

The Executive option is the store's highest membership tier and costs $120 annually. Those who sign up under the membership deal will receive an online voucher for $60 off a $200 purchase on its website using the promo code COSTCO60.

Executive members receive an annual 2% reward (up to $1,000) on most Costco purchases and access to other services such as life and health insurance plans, residential telecommunications, and credit card processing. Members also receive a free household card that is valid for use at all Costco locations worldwide.

The Gold Star option is offered at $60 per year. Under its current deal, Costco offers $30 off a $100 purchase on its website using the promo code COSTCO30 when a Gold Star membership is purchased.

This membership level includes a free household card and allows members to purchase products at any warehouse worldwide and on its website.

To take advantage of the deal, simply enter the promo code for the membership you're interested in purchasing at checkout on its website.

You'll receive an email from the store with your membership number. To pick up your cards, you must bring that email to the membership desk at any store location in Canada.

You'll be emailed your online voucher for your next purchase in two to four business days.

Only one online voucher can be used per online transaction. The offer is only valid for Costco.ca. The vouchers are valid until September 29, 2024.

With files from Simran Singh