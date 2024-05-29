Breathtaking clothing store in Toronto uses proceeds to help fund schools in Egypt

Kotn is a Toronto-based fashion label making sustainable clothing and ethically crafted home decor using Egyptian cotton.

(Until end of day May 30 you can use the promo code BLOGTO15 for 15 per cent off your order.)

During a hot New York summer in 2014, the company's three founders, Mackenzie Yeates, Rami Helali, and Benjamin Sehl united under the shared dream to create the perfect t-shirt that didn't compromise on quality, price, or "the integrity of the people who made it."

Shortly after, Helali took a trip back to his familial home of Egypt where he found himself living in a cotton-farming community in the Nile Delta for six months.

A decade and a handful of North American stores later, the retailer now works with over 3,700 smallholder farmers in Egypt and has opened up its flagship Toronto location on Lower Ossington.

The flagship store, which was a collaboration with Toronto-based architecture practice StudioAC, offers a contemporary take on vernacular Egyptian architecture and design.

Throughout the space, you'll find plenty of Egyptian motifs, including tiles, rustic canopies, and mashrabiya (oriel window enclosed with carved wood latticework) crafted and shipped from Egypt.

Since the inception of the brand, the company has sourced its cotton directly from smallholder family-run farms in the Nile Delta and Faiyum, Egypt, where the nutrient-rich soil creates the optimal environment for cotton growth.

The retailer has grown to offer both women's and men's apparel, including denim, loungewear, lightweight knitwear, socks, tank tops, suits, and shorts.

Take a look at a selection of offerings in our video shot live at the Ossington store this week.

Until end of day May 30 you can use the promo code BLOGTO15 for 15 per cent off your order.

One of their best-selling tops is the Men's Seersucker Camp Shirt ($148) with signature stripes, which is made from 100 per cent BCI cotton seersucker and is inspired by ancient Egyptian textiles and patterns.

Both online and in-store, the brand offers a plethora of airy shirts that could withstand Toronto's sweltering summer heat, including the Men's Gharam Shirt ($148) which is made from a cotton blend.

While the label does offer closet staples in classic white and black options, you'll find little pops of colour throughout the store, including the Men's Manzala Pant in Hedge Green ($148), which was modelled off of vintage yacht pants and features a relaxed straight leg.

Another vibrant item is the Esna Jacket in French Blue ($198), made from a cotton blend with toxic-free dye and details including a pronounced shoulder and contrast stitching.

When it comes to bottoms, the Unisex Antifit Denim ($138) is a baggy, relaxed piece that Yeates compares to The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, telling blogTO that the "magical, unisex pants" have the power to fit everyone a little differently.

If you're looking for more of a vintage vibe, check out the Men's Field Pant in Railroad Stripe ($138), which is crafted in Portugal using 100 per cent BCI cotton twill.

While Kotn's Ossignton store currently carries mostly summer pieces, you'll also find a handful of fall and winter items sprinkled throughout the store, including the Men's Nile Rib Cardigan in Black ($88), made from thick-wale rib with a tone-on-tone stripe.

Head to the back of the store, and you can browse the brand's selection of Crew Socks ($12), which sport the Kotn logo in both English and Arabic and come in a variety of colours like white, umber, French blue, and mustard gold.

Aside from its apparel, the store also offers bedding in twin, double/queen, and king sizes. One of the options is the Duvet Cover and Sham Set ($180) made from 100 per cent long-stable Egyptian cotton with pearlescent button closures.

If you're more of a warm sleeper, the Linen Duvet Cover and Pillow Sham Set ($325) is probably your best bet, since the fabric has the natural ability to wick moisture and absorb a fraction of its own weight.

In discussions with the small farming communities that supply the company's materials, one of the most prominent asks was for the brand to assist in providing accessible education for children in those areas, inspiring the start of the ABCs project.

In partnership with local NGO Misr El Kheir Foundation, a portion of the proceeds from each Kotn order are used to fund and build primary schools in the Nile Delta and Faiyum, Egypt.

In 2017, the company opened its first primary school in rural Egypt, with the students attending being the first 37 people in their village to learn to read and write. To date, the company has funded 21 schools and built 15.

You can find Kotn at 148 Ossington Avenue.