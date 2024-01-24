You can now get a 'scalp facial' in Toronto

An unusual beauty treatment that went viral on TikTok is now available in Toronto.

As the name suggests, a "scalp facial" service is essentially a multi-step facial for your head. It claims to tackle things like dandruff, inflammation, and thinning hair, and ultimately help your hair and scalp feel the best they can be.

Odjibik Hair Repair, located at 131 Avenue Road, is offering its own twist on the trendy service.

Their four-step version focuses on an in-depth scalp analysis, relaxation/blood circulation, detoxification, and a nourishing treatment. The service also includes things like aroma mist therapy, neck and shoulder massage, and aqua acupuncture.

After a consultation discussing your "after" scalp analysis, customers can choose to add on a blowout and style, leaving the salon runway-ready. Depending on the service selected, the facial costs between $120 and $165 and lasts a little over an hour.

The hyper-focused spa service has been a staple in Eastern cultures for a while. In Japan, there are many "head spas" offering luxury scalp and hair treatments.

The general concept is also said to have roots in Indian culture, where head massage is widely practised in day-to-day life and as an alternative medicine.

In 2023, the trend went viral on TikTok, with many tourists in Japan highlighting it as a not-to-miss experience. Western hair salons began to offer similar services, with publications like Elle and Cosmopolitan trying out and writing about the new offerings.

Now, Torontonians don't need to fly out of the city to try out this globally trending spa treatment.

The process already has a lot of fans. Some took to TikTok to share a behind-the-scenes view of the process and their thoughts after the experience.

The videos generated a lot of interest in the concept. One user commented, "Went there for over a year. Really helped and inspired me to take care of my scalp at home with intention."

Another said, "I didn't know we had any in Ontario !!!! I'm going."

Others were concerned about how the treatment would affect different textures of hair. For those with curly hair, there are other salons that say they offer more specialized versions of the service.

Allana Davis Studio in Yorkville, for example, offers a Keravive Scalp Treatment. The service is committed to providing the most advanced treatments for Black, South Asian, Asian, Indigenous, and Hispanic clients.

So, Toronto, is the future of hair care in a scalp facial? Or will you be sticking to a good old shampoo and condition?