OVO is having a massive warehouse sale in Toronto with up to 70% off

OVO is gearing up to host a huge warehouse sale in its home city of Toronto, where fans of the Drake-founded brand can get up to a whopping 70 per cent off all sorts of apparel.

Customers are guaranteed to score some killer deals on shoes, outerwear, and all the clothing and accessories in between, which will be restocked daily on each of the five days of the event.

The sale will kick off on Wednesday, February 7 and last until Sunday, February 11, running from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day but the final one, which will wrap up at 6 p.m.

Though twelve hours across five days provides a lot of opportunity to shop, patrons should anticipate some pretty heavy lineups, which have snaked around multiple blocks and lasted for hours in previous years.

But, a change in venue for 2024 may help — while it's usually held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre right downtown, this year, the sale will take place in Hall 1 of the International Centre at 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga.

StyleDemocracy, which is hosting the event, is advising shoppers to dress appropriately for waiting outside in the wet and cold, and to arrive early for guaranteed entry.

It also notes that there will be certain purchase limitations in effect, and that both parking and entry to the sale are completely free. Cash will also not be accepted, so make sure to bring your credit or debit card.

"Doors are subject to close early based on capacity and inventory," the event listing adds, along with reminding people of some other fairly strict measures that will be in place.

"No coats, large bags or backpacks will be admitted into the sale [and] must be checked prior to entry. Phones will be locked in a separate bag. Please note, customers wearing any October’s Very Own product will receive a security tag upon entrance. In order to exit the event, that security tag must be returned."