Toronto fashion store is permanently closing after 10 years

Fashion accessory store Zane is closing its Toronto brick-and-mortar location on Queen St. W. after over a decade at the location.

In a recent Instagram post founder Zane Aburaneh broke the news, saying that the store will continue online, with appearances at marketplaces and pop-up stores planned for the future.

He urged customers to stay in touch via Instagram and Facebook for updates.

"I'll always remember the friendships formed and the stories shared by all of you who visited this creative space (the shop). It's been more than just a business; it's been a place where ideas were made, creativity fostered, and connections formed to last a lifetime," Aburaneh wrote.

While Aburaneh told blogTO he felt lucky to have a physical presence throughout the city over the years, including in Yorkville, a significant factor in moving to online-only was in the chance to contribute to the circular economy with Gluu Inc.

Gluu is a Toronto-based company that helps in localizing repairs for handcrafted accessories like jewellery or leather items.

The idea is to keep the repairs in the city, rather than sending them across the border. He also hopes it gives another outlet for these artists to share their designs.

"We're moving differently in what ends up being restored and how we think about the material already around us. Gluu was an idea of how Zane the brand can be operating and we only want to put in forward-thinking ideas," he says.

"It's the idea of a more circular economy and us now restoring these items. (It's) not just thinking about the first customer, now we're thinking about the second customer and third customer."

Aburaneh says the majority of Zane's vendors will continue dropshipping with the store, meaning customers will still get the brand packaging and the "brand experience."

He first launched his namesake store in 2010.

The physical location at 753 Queen St. W. started discounting all items by 33 per cent on Dec. 1, and there will be more discounts from Dec. 20 to 29.