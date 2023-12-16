10 new stores in Toronto for holiday shopping

With so many new stores opening and closing, holiday shopping in Toronto can be as overwhelming as it is exciting. If you've had trouble keeping your finger on the pulse of where you should be doing your holiday shopping, fear not!

Here are some new stores to do your holiday shopping at this year.

This NYC-based shoe and street wear brand opened its Canadian flagship store in Yorkville in late fall of 2023. Here, you can find contemporary street wear from the brand's in-house label and other labels, a huge selection of footwear, and accessories.

This shop for unique, curated home wares opened on Roncesvalles in November of this year. A haven of colourful treasures, this is the perfect stop for a gift for the maximalist in your life.

This home goods, textile and decor brand that originated in Israel opened its first Canadian location in the Eaton Centre this year and has since opened locations in four other malls in the city. Head here for quality home goods in a range of prices.

This vintage store, whose original location was in Roncesvalles, caused waves on social media with the opening of their brand-new, super aesthetic Dundas West storefront. For the most unique person on your shopping list, a one-of-a-kind vintage piece is always a great way to go.

This arts and vintage market on College St. carries unique goods from local artisans and collectors. With diverse offerings of everything from knick-knacks to vintage threads, there is something for everyone on your list at this new spot.

This Inuit-owned publishing company originated in Nunavut, but operates an office and, more recently, a bookstore on Mount Pleasant. Find books for readers of all ages that highlight Inuit stories and voices at this shop.

The first Toronto location of this sneakers and streetwear brand opened up on Queen West, and boasts a wide selection of sought-after shoes, apparel and designer accessories.

This St Clair West shop is the perfect stop for a last minute gift that comes from the heart. With a selection of fresh cut flowers, live plants and specialty wines, it's an excellent stop for a quick gift.

This Leaslieville thrift store is small but mighty: here you can find great prices on unique vintage items including clothing, shoes and accessories.

This Ossington Ave. storefront is the first Toronto location for the denim brand that began in Japan in 1947. This is the place to get high quality jeans that are ethically produced (by their all-woman factory team to boot!)