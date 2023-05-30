Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fox home toronto

Store known for its homeware opening first Toronto location

Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Global homeware and textile lifestyle brand, Fox Home, is officially marking its debut in Canada with a brand new 4,000-square-foot retail space in the Toronto Eaton Centre

The homeware retailer offers casual and fashionable products for the kitchen, tabletop, bedroom, and bathroom. Its products range from cooking utensils to bedroom essentials like duvet covers and throw pillows. 

To give you an idea of its price range, most of the brand's bed sheets are priced between $69.95 to $119.95, frying pans from $69.95 to $189.95, throw pillows from $39.95 to $79.95, and candles anywhere from $9.95 to $39.95. 

Fox Home was founded in Israel in 2010, and now operates more than 95 stores worldwide. 

After the launch of its first store in the Eaton Centre, the brand plans to open seven additional locations in other malls in Toronto throughout 2023. 

Fox Home's next four stores will open in June and July and will be located in Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Fairview Mall, Square One Shopping Centre, and Sherway Gardens. Other stores in Vaughan Mills, Upper Canada Mall, and Scarborough Town Centre are also expected to open up before the end of the year. 

The brand currently has several job openings at its new stores in Toronto, which range from assistant store manager to stockroom supervisor. 

Lead photo by

Barami Lighting 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Store known for its homeware opening first Toronto location

IKEA permanently closes two stores near Toronto

Toronto nurse turns her side hustle into her full-time dream job

Toronto shop goes from dorm room beginnings to major department store shelves

This dumpster diving designer spins trash into gorgeous dresses

Air Jordan is taking another stab at a Toronto Raptors themed shoe

Zellers is taking their relaunch to the next level in Canada with new locations

Major malls and retail stores open and closed on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto