Store known for its homeware opening first Toronto location

Global homeware and textile lifestyle brand, Fox Home, is officially marking its debut in Canada with a brand new 4,000-square-foot retail space in the Toronto Eaton Centre.

The homeware retailer offers casual and fashionable products for the kitchen, tabletop, bedroom, and bathroom. Its products range from cooking utensils to bedroom essentials like duvet covers and throw pillows.

To give you an idea of its price range, most of the brand's bed sheets are priced between $69.95 to $119.95, frying pans from $69.95 to $189.95, throw pillows from $39.95 to $79.95, and candles anywhere from $9.95 to $39.95.

Fox Home was founded in Israel in 2010, and now operates more than 95 stores worldwide.

After the launch of its first store in the Eaton Centre, the brand plans to open seven additional locations in other malls in Toronto throughout 2023.

Fox Home's next four stores will open in June and July and will be located in Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Fairview Mall, Square One Shopping Centre, and Sherway Gardens. Other stores in Vaughan Mills, Upper Canada Mall, and Scarborough Town Centre are also expected to open up before the end of the year.

The brand currently has several job openings at its new stores in Toronto, which range from assistant store manager to stockroom supervisor.