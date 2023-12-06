Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Health Canada recalls 'contaminated' face cream sold at Loblaw-owned stores

A popular facial cream sold at several major grocery and pharmacy retailers in Ontario has been recalled by Health Canada due to a "microbial contamination" that leads to traces of mould. 

The recall involves the Marcelle brand 40+ anti-wrinkle creams, which are sold in a labelled glass cylindrical jar containing cream in a secondary cardboard packaging. 

cream recall canada

The affected product. Photo: Health Canada.

Following analyses carried out by Groupe Marcelle Inc., the results showed that the "affected products do not meet microbial standards due to traces of mould that develop over time." 

Consumers in possession of the affected product are being asked to immediately stop using it and to contact Groupe Marcelle Inc. for a refund.

The company reported that 10,931 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from July 2023 to November 2023. 

cream recall canada

The descriptions of the affected products. Source: Health Canada.

So far, Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed that the creams were sold in Ontario at Shoppers Drug Mart, Fortinos, Loblaws, Zehrs, No Frills, and the Real Canadian Superstore. 

Walmart has also confirmed that the creams were sold both in-store and online throughout Canada, with both retailers having now pulled the affected product from store shelves. 

As of Nov. 23, the company has received five reports of incidents in Canada and no reports of injuries. Consumers may continue to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of the product by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
