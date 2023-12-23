The best Boxing Day sales for 2023 in Toronto you won't want to miss

The best Boxing Day sales in Toronto 2023 are here, and you're not going to want to miss them. The stores and brands in the city that will be having Boxing Day sales this year range from some of the best new stores that opened in 2023 to tried-and-true favourites.

Here's some highlights for Boxing Day sales in Toronto at local stores.

Fashion

This Leslieville vintage store boasts a huge selection of threads to suit everyone's style. They're offering 20 per cent off all inventory including an additional 20 per cent off sale items.

This West Queen West clothing store will have a sale from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 of 20 per cent off all jewellery, and 20 to 50 per cent off select clothing items.

This Toronto-based activewear brand will be offering an additional 20 per cent off sale items for up to 70 per cent off sale items both in store and online from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

This brand, known for their undies is offering big deals on some of their most popular styles. You can pick up two bras for $70, undies starting at $17 and up to 60 per cent off sale items.

The Boxing Day sale for this menswear brand will run on both Dec. 26 and the 27. Head over to their 450 Dufferin storefront to score 20 per cent off everything and a free pair of swim trunks on purchases over $250.

This Toronto-based fine jewellery brand will be throwing their first ever Boxing Day sale in store and online this year with an average of 30 per cent off of select styles.

This shop on West Queen West will be having a one-day sale on Dec. 26 where everything in store will be 20 per cent off.

Home

This trendy furniture and decor shop with locations in the Annex and West Queen West is offering shoppers 40 per cent off their Holiday collection and 15 per cent off everything else (excluding furniture).

In addition to an online sale where you can get discounts between 40 and 80 per cent off furniture and decor, this home goods store is also hosting a holiday warehouse sale of up to 80 per cent off everything at their Castlefield Design District store.

Other

You can find up to 60 per cent off items at the Moss Park camera store's Boxing Week sale. If you head over before Dec. 24, you can get additional deals on a spend more-save more sale.

This St. Clair West floral and bottle shop will be closed on Dec. 26, but will offer 20 pe rcent off dried flowers, 20 per cent off vases and pots, 10-25 per cent off wines and a free tea or espresso beverage with any purchase over $75 between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

This Vancouver-based yoga- and pilates studio chain that just recently opened their second Toronto location in Yorkville will be offering 20 per cent off class credits at both studios as well as 20 per cent off clothing and merchandise in-studio.

This West Queen West plant store is going "extra crazy" on Boxing Day and offering shoppers a buy-two-get-one-free deal on everything in the store, so you can mix and match plants, pots, books and more.