SHEIN is opening a store at the Eaton Centre in Toronto but there's a catch

One of the most prominent faster-than-fast fashion retailers on earth has announced that it will soon open up a physical shop in the heart of Canada's largest city at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre — but it won't be around for long.

Following a succesful but temporary brick-and-mortar run at Stackt Market last summer, SHEIN will be bringing its ridiculously-inexpensive wares to the Eaton Centre later this month.

"The SHEIN pop-up shop experience is for those looking to get a head start on finding their spring wardrobe must-haves at the most affordable prices!" said a rep for the brand to blogTO by email.

"SHEIN carries multiple brands and categories for women's, men's, kid's and size-inclusive fashion, along with accessories, beauty, pet and home goods. The two special collections that will be available at the pop-up will include EvoluSHEIN and SHEIN X."

The pop-up store will launch on Thursday, March 23, at 2 p.m., on Level 1 of the busy downtown Toronto mall, in a unit recently vacated by the Toronto Blue Jays' Jays Shop. It will run during normal mall hours until Sunday, March 26, when it closes at 7 p.m.

Reps for the China-owned, Singapore-based brand say that pop-up patrons will have access to "complimentary treats from the SHEIN Cafe" as well as "SHEGLAM beauty gifts for guests who post on social media live from the shop."

SHEIN, which just opened up its own 170,000-square-foot office and distribution facility in the GTA in November, is known for selling an immense collection of goods that experts have criticized as problematically cheap.

Yet, despite serving as the very face of a controversial, bourgenoing industry, consumers can't seem to resist SHEIN's prices and infinite array of cute stuff.

Where else can you put a $4 fried chicken wing necklace, a $5 password-protected piggy bank and three $18 Skims knockoff-style latex mini-dresses in the same cart?

The upcoming Toronto pop-up shop is one of several planned in North America, where no permanent SHEIN stores currently exist. It is of note, however, that the brand did open its first real brick-and-mortar retail location just a few months ago, in November of 2022, in Tokyo.

Some people in Toronto joked last week that SHEIN could potentially take over the massive Eaton Centre flagship space soon to be vacated by Nordstrom, which plans to pull out of Canada completely by June.

SHEIN certainly has the capital, if any clothing company does. The 15-year-old e-tail giant continues to grow despite rampant environmental and labour concerns, securing a $100 billion USD valuation last year to become larger than Zara and H&M combined.