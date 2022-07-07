Wildly popular online clothing retailer is opening its first brick-and-mortar store in Toronto

Shein, one of the most popular clothing sites if not the top one in the world right now, is opening a physical storefront in Toronto this month, marking the first brick-and-mortar location for the massive brand in Canada.

If you somehow haven't heard of the company before, Shein now gets more U.S. sales than both H&M and Zara, has more app downloads Amazon, and is all the rage with Gen Zers due to its unfathmably low price point, trendy styles, and seemingly endless selection of thousands of women's garments and accessories.

We know fast fashion is awful for people and the planet, but it's hard for young people on a budget to say no to tons of cute tops for just $3.50, dresses for $5.00 and denim for as low as $8.00 — and that's all before an array of perpetually available discounts and sales.

As exciting as receiving a Shein haul in the mail is for fans of the store — many of whom share their buys in viral TikTok or YouTube videos — having the chance to see and try on items in-person is a fairly crucial aspect of the shopping experience that is missing.

Clothes can often appear far different in-person than online, sizing can be off or just plain unflattering, and when it comes to such low prices, you often end up getting what you pay for and being disappointed.

This is why the upcoming Shein pop-up, taking place at the Stackt Market at Bathurst and Front Streets from July 15-17, is bound to be a hit.

Between the hours of 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents can get their shop on, get a press-on manicure from participating local salon TIPS Nail Bar + Beauty, and enjoy some tunes from a DJ.

People should note, though, that pre-registration for the event, which had 280 spots per day, has already sold out — based on how hectic other Shein pop-ups worldwide have been and the shop's high profile, there are sure to be a massive lineups to get in on a walk-in basis.

Also unfortunate is the fact that shoppers may have a hard time supporting the brand in good conscience for a variety of reasons, among them, the poor conditions the workers who make their clothes suffer under.

As excited as people seem to be already, some are boycotting the Shein pop-ups globally.