Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

bath bed and beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond refusing to accept gift cards and points in Canada as of next week

Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Bed Bath & Beyond is set to stop accepting gift cards and points long before its stores across Canada are slated to close for good. 

Back in February, the U.S.-based retail chain announced that it would be closing all of its 54 stores and 11 buybuy BABY locations in Canada. 

Last month, the company was granted bankruptcy protection by the Ontario Superior Court. According to a court filing, "The Bed Bath & Beyond Group has been in financial difficulty for the past several years, suffering significant net losses since 2018." 

Bed Bath & Beyond told CBC that its stores in Canada will close sometime in April, but customer gift cards and Welcome Rewards points will expire on March 9. The company told CBC that there was an initial expiry date set for Feb. 25, but it has since been extended. 

The company will be liquidating all of its locations, as well as terminating 387 full-time and 1,038 part-time employees. 

It seems as though several U.S.-based retailers are struggling to survive in the Canadian market. On Thursday, luxury department chain Nordstrom announced that it will wind down its operations in Canada, and eventually close its 13 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations across the country. 

Bed Bath & Beyond is currently having storewide clearance sales at its Canadian locations, so if you're in possession of a Bed Bath & Beyond gift card, you'll want to use it sooner than later. 

Lead photo by

Bed Bath & Beyond
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Bed Bath & Beyond refusing to accept gift cards and points in Canada as of next week

Nordstrom is planning a huge liquidation sale at its stores across Canada this month

People in Toronto are already suggesting replacements for Nordstrom at the Eaton Centre

Nordstrom is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs

Toronto is getting a new fashion and music festival next month

Mango plans to open 7 more stores in Toronto this year

Apartment building in Toronto charging additional fee to load laundry card

We now finally know if dogs are allowed inside the Toronto Eaton Centre