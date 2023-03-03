Bed Bath & Beyond refusing to accept gift cards and points in Canada as of next week

Bed Bath & Beyond is set to stop accepting gift cards and points long before its stores across Canada are slated to close for good.

Back in February, the U.S.-based retail chain announced that it would be closing all of its 54 stores and 11 buybuy BABY locations in Canada.

Last month, the company was granted bankruptcy protection by the Ontario Superior Court. According to a court filing, "The Bed Bath & Beyond Group has been in financial difficulty for the past several years, suffering significant net losses since 2018."

Bed Bath & Beyond told CBC that its stores in Canada will close sometime in April, but customer gift cards and Welcome Rewards points will expire on March 9. The company told CBC that there was an initial expiry date set for Feb. 25, but it has since been extended.

The company will be liquidating all of its locations, as well as terminating 387 full-time and 1,038 part-time employees.

It seems as though several U.S.-based retailers are struggling to survive in the Canadian market. On Thursday, luxury department chain Nordstrom announced that it will wind down its operations in Canada, and eventually close its 13 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations across the country.

Bed Bath & Beyond is currently having storewide clearance sales at its Canadian locations, so if you're in possession of a Bed Bath & Beyond gift card, you'll want to use it sooner than later.