I asked someone in Toronto what's inside their bag and this is what I found

While on my way to Bambi's on Dundas West I ran into Syd, an artist based in Toronto, who was on her way to a party. Her bag caught my eye and it seemed to jingle from half way up the street.

Filled with trinkets and key chains of eclectic characters, I asked Syd an important question; What's in your bag?

Who: Syd

What's her sign: Scorpio

Instagram: @betsybbop

Occupation: Tattoo artist

Neighbourhood: Ossington Avenue

Going to: A party, up the street

RS: What's in your bag?

SYD: The essentials, makeup, a sharpie for tagging, writing or drawing, my perfume which is Jazz Club (Maison Margiela), wallet and of course my weed, definitely my weed.

Here's a list of everything Syd has in her black leather bag

Approximately 4 to 5 products of her go-to makeup, which includes Burt's Bee's matte red crayon, Revlon lipstick in 'Rum Raisin', Superstay Ink Crayon in 'Settle For More', Hello Kitty Lip Smacker and Burt's Bee's watermelon lip balm.

Hello Kitty burger mint case filled with mints

Camel Original Full pack

Empty pack of Camels she got from Cuba

Her tag on stickers

One sharpie

One bull-point pen

An empty can of Perrier

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Jazz Club travel spray

Red and black wallet from Value Village

Metal grinder

Black bow ribbon

Turquoise pipe, packed.

Keys, attached to her bag with Doraemon, baby Princess Piggy and Hello Kitty wearing a horse costume.

RS: What's the strangest thing in your bag?

SYD: Probably the pipe, but I've had a friend find an X-rated item in my bag once but that just happens. When I got out to clubs, I just hide it in a pocket, inside a jacket or deep inside the bag, there's always a way really.

RS: What's the weirdest thing you've found in your bag that you forgot about?

SYD: Underwear, after a night out and my first reaction was 'how did they get there' ha ha ha ha!

According to Syd, her favourite item is her Hello Kitty burger mint case that a tattoo client gave her. Hello Kitty is a constant theme with her key chains coming from vintage stores and Value Village.

Her pipe, packed and partially burnt, is an essential item in her bag. She carried all the essentials for packing a bowl, with her silver metal grinder filled with ground weed.

When I asked her why she kept the empty pack of Camels from Cuba, she said she kept it for sentimental reasons as a reminder of her time there.