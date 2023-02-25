Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
mango toronto

Mango plans to open 7 more stores in Toronto this year

Global fashion brand Mango has confirmed a further expansion in Canada with seven more stores slated to open in Toronto in 2023. 

Mango opened its first store on Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona, Spain in 1984, and has since grown globally in more than 115 markets and over 2,500 physical points of sale. 

The retailer carries both womenswear and menswear across a range of categories, including outerwear, denim, casual, work, formal, athletic wear, and accessories. 

The official launch of Mango's return to Canada began with its flagship store in Yorkdale Shopping Centre, which spans a whopping 5,000 square feet of retail space. 

Mango now plans to open seven new stores before July, with the first few located at the Eaton Centre, Square One Shopping Centre, and Scarborough Town Centre, which are all expected to open their doors before April. 

The fashion company plans to open four more stores in the summer between June and July at Vaughan Mills, Upper Canada Mall, and Fairview Mall. 

The new stores in Toronto are all part of Mango's planned expansion in North America. The fashion brand signed an agreement with Fox Group last year for 10 years with an extension to add 10 years subject to a minimum of at least 20 new stores in the next decade. 

Mango has been present in Canada since 2005 and plans to open more stores around the country in the future.

